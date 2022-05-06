Mutua Madrid Open ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Saturday, May 7th

American Jessica Pegula takes on Ons Jabeur in the Mutua Madrid Open women’s final on Saturday. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS









Mutua Madrid Open

Madrid, Spain

April 28-May 8, 2022

€6,744,165 (men), €6,575,560 (women)

Stars Converge on Madrid’s Magic Box

Twenty-one time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal returns to action at the 20th edition of the Mutua Madrid Open on the ATP Tour. The WTA celebrates its 13th edition of the event. Alexander Zverev is reigning men’s champion and Aryna Sabalenka is the defending women’s champion. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek withdrew from Madrid with a right shoulder injury, but the tournament welcomes back several stars including former top-ranked players Naomi Osaka, Garbine Muguruza, Victoria Azarenka and 2016 Olympic gold-medal champion Monica Puig.







