Mutua Madrid Open ATP and WTA Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, May 3rd
- Updated: May 2, 2022
Mutua Madrid Open
Madrid, Spain
April 28-May 8, 2022
€6,744,165 (men), €6,575,560 (women)
Stars Converge on Madrid’s Magic Box
Twenty-one time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal returns to action at the 20th edition of the Mutua Madrid Open on the ATP Tour. The WTA celebrates its 13th edition of the event. Alexander Zverev is reigning men’s champion and Aryna Sabalenka is the defending women’s champion. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek withdrew from Madrid with a right shoulder injury, but the tournament welcomes back several stars including former top-ranked players Naomi Osaka, Garbine Muguruza, Victoria Azarenka and 2016 Olympic gold-medal champion Monica Puig.
Mutua Madrid Open Draws
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Tuesday, May 3rd: Click Here