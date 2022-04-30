- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, May 1st
Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, May 1st
- Updated: April 30, 2022
Munich BMW Open
Munich, Germany
April 25-May 1, 2022
€534,555
A Picturesque Setting For Germany’s First Tour Stop
The BMW Open by American Express is the first of four German tournaments on the season’s ATP Tour calendar, contested in Bavaria’s picturesque capital city of Munich. The International Tennis Championships of Bavaria was first held in 1900, but the BMW Open by American Express was first staged at Munich’s Iphitos Tennis Club in 1974. Germans have won the trophy nine times since then, including three title runs for Philipp Kohlschreiber (2007, ’12, ’16) and back-to-back victories for Alexander Zverev (2017-’18).
Munich BMW Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Sunday, May 1st: Click Here