- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, April 27th
- Roger Federer Commits To Basel
- Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, April 26th
- Ricky’s Tennis picks for this week’s ATP 250 tournaments in Estoril and Munich
- Emma Raducanu Wins Laureus World Sports Award Breakthrough of the Year
- Rublev defeats Djokovic for Belgrade Tennis title, Alcaraz remains red hot in Barcelona
- Swiatek Sweeps Sabalenka for Fourth Straight Title in Stuttgart
- Djokovic wins from a set down again, beats Khachanov to book final meeting with Rublev
- Tennis News • Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas again, joins de Minaur, Schwartzman, and Carreno Busta in semis
- Djokovic overcomes Kecmanovic, awaits Khachanov in Belgrade semifinals
- Fernando Verdasco Blasts Mutua Madrid Open Wild Cards
- The Women’s Tennis Association’s (WTA) Statement on Decision to Ban Russian & Belarusian Players
- ATP Statement on Decision to Ban Russian & Belarusian Players from Wimbledon
- Maria Sharapova is Pregnant with First Child!
- Wimbledon Bans Russians and Belarusians
Munich BMW Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, April 27th
-
- Updated: April 26, 2022
Munich BMW Open
Munich, Germany
April 25-May 1, 2022
€534,555
A Picturesque Setting For Germany’s First Tour Stop
The BMW Open by American Express is the first of four German tournaments on the season’s ATP Tour calendar, contested in Bavaria’s picturesque capital city of Munich. The International Tennis Championships of Bavaria was first held in 1900, but the BMW Open by American Express was first staged at Munich’s Iphitos Tennis Club in 1974. Germans have won the trophy nine times since then, including three title runs for Philipp Kohlschreiber (2007, ’12, ’16) and back-to-back victories for Alexander Zverev (2017-’18).
Munich BMW Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Wednesday, April 27th: Click Here