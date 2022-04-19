- Tommy Robredo Says Farewell
Tommy Robredo Says Farewell
- Updated: April 19, 2022
Tommy Robredo wasn’t the leader of the Spanish Armada, but he was a stalwart of Spanish tennis and a lot of fun to watch.
The 39-year-old Robredo officially closed the curtain on his brilliant career in Barcelona this week.
The son of a tennis teaching pro who named him “Tommy” in honor of The Who’s rock opera of the same name, Robredo was a spinball wizard with a dazzling one-handed backhand and tremendous stamina.
Robredo captured 12 titles and amassed $13 and a half million prize money over a distinguished 23-year career that included a 2013 US Open round of 16 win over Roger Federer, two wins over No. 1 Novak Djokovic and a couple of victories over former No. 1 Andy Murray.
Known as a gentleman on Tour, Robredo showed humanity and humor famously flipping the double bird at Murray after the Olympic gold-medal champion saved match points edging the Spaniard 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(8) in a classic 2014 Valencia final.
Despite their exhaustion, Robredo and Murray embraced each other in respect after the three hour and 20 minute final, making it the longest ATP final of the 2014 season.
“I promise next time I have match points I’m going to beat you,” Robredo said with a smile to Murray during the trophy ceremony.
“Unbelievable match. Great fighter,” Murray told Robredo. “I have a lot of respect for you.”