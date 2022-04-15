Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, April 16th

Grigor Dimitrov takes on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a spot in the Monte-Carlo final. Photo credit: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters







Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Monte-Carlo Country Club

Monte-Carlo, Monaco

April 10-April 17th, 2022

€5,415,410



Masters Gem on the Mediterranean

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2006, is the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments played on clay. The tournament is a player and fan favourite due to its magnificent location, the Monte-Carlo Country Club, and long tradition of champions. Spain’s Rafael Nadal has won 11 titles at the event, including an Open-Era record eight successive titles between 2005-2012.

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws

Quarterfinal Results for Friday, April 15, 2022

(2) Alexander Zverev d. (9) Jannik Sinner 57 63 76(5)

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas d. (12) Diego Schwartzman 62 673 64

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina d. (10) Taylor Fritz 26 64 63

Grigor Dimitrov d. (11) Hubert Hurkacz 64 36 76(2)

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Saturday, April 16th: Click Here