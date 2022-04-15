Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, April 16th

- Tennis Surprises • Tsitsipas, Dimitrov, and Davidovich Fokina win on wild day at Monte-Carlo Masters
- Updated: April 15, 2022
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Monte-Carlo Country Club
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
April 10-April 17th, 2022
€5,415,410
Masters Gem on the Mediterranean
The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2006, is the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments played on clay. The tournament is a player and fan favourite due to its magnificent location, the Monte-Carlo Country Club, and long tradition of champions. Spain’s Rafael Nadal has won 11 titles at the event, including an Open-Era record eight successive titles between 2005-2012.
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws
Quarterfinal Results for Friday, April 15, 2022
(2) Alexander Zverev d. (9) Jannik Sinner 57 63 76(5)
(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas d. (12) Diego Schwartzman 62 673 64
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina d. (10) Taylor Fritz 26 64 63
Grigor Dimitrov d. (11) Hubert Hurkacz 64 36 76(2)
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Saturday, April 16th: Click Here