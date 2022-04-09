10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, April 10th

Grigor Dimitrov faces 15th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili in Monte-Carlo.



Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Monte-Carlo Country Club
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
April 10-April 17th, 2022
€5,415,410

Masters Gem on the Mediterranean
The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2006, is the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments played on clay. The tournament is a player and fan favourite due to its magnificent location, the Monte-Carlo Country Club, and long tradition of champions. Spain’s Rafael Nadal has won 11 titles at the event, including an Open-Era record eight successive titles between 2005-2012.

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Draws 

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

 

Order of Play for Sunday, April 10th: Click Here