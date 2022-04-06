Houston ATP Tennis • Fayez Sarofim & Co.• Results • Schedule Of matches – Tidbits • Draws

Wednesday April 6, 2022

Singles – Second Round

[3] Reilly Opelka (USA) def. [Q] Mitchell Kreuger (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (Australia) def. [7] Tommy Paul (USA) 6-4, 6-2

[LL] Michael Mmoh (USA) def. Sam Querrey (USA) 6-2, 6-4

[Q] Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands) def. [WC] J.J. Wolf (USA) 6-1, 6-1



Doubles – First Round

[1] Matthew Ebden (Australia) & Max Purcell (Australia) def. Steve Johnson (USA) & Sam Querrey (USA) 6-2, 6-2

Robert Galloway (USA) & Jackson Withrow (USA) def. [2] Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico) & Lukasz Kubot (Poland) 6-4, 6-4

[3] [WC] Jack Sock (USA) & Nick Kyrgios (Australia) def. Andre Goransson (Sweden) & Nathaniel Lammons (USA) 7-5, 3-6, 10-5

Ivan Sabanov (Serbia) & Matej Sabanov (Serbia) def. Treat Huey (Philippines) & Denis Kudla (USA) 3-6, 6-3, 10-7

[WC] William Blumberg (USA) & Max Schnur (USA) def. Diego Hidalgo (Ecuador) & Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) 7-5, 4-6, 10-7

Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) & Hunter Reese (USA) def. Mackenzie McDonald (USA) & Tommy Paul (USA) 6-4, 7-6(6)



ORDER OF PLAY – Thursday, April 7, 2022

Stadium Court Start at 12 Noon

[1] Matthew Ebden (Australia) & Max Purcell (Australia) vs. Nicholas Monroe (USA) & Fernando Romboli (Brazil)

Not Before 2 p.m.

[5] Cristian Garin (Chile) vs. Jordan Thompson (Australia)

[6] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs. Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay)

Night Session – Not Before 6 p.m.

Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) vs. [2] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Steve Johnson (USA) vs. [4] John Isner (USA)



Court 3 Start at 3:30 p.m.

[WC] William Blumberg (USA) & Max Schnur (USA) vs. Robert Galloway (USA) & Jackson Withrow (USA)

Ivan Sabanov (Serbia) & Matej Sabanov (Serbia) vs. [WC] [3] Nick Kyrgios (Australia) & Jack Sock (USA)

After Suitable Rest

Luke Saville (Australia) & John-Patrick Smith (Australia) vs. Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) & Hunter Reese (USA)



BIG NEWS

Opelka Comes From Behind For First River Oaks Win

Despite losing the first set, No. 3 seed Reilly Opelka picked up his first career win at River Oaks after defeating fellow American Mitchell Krueger 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Opelka extended his winning streak in Texas to five matches after winning his third career title in Dallas in February.

Three Former Champions Continue Quest For Another Title Thursday

Former champions Cristian Garin (2019), Steve Johnson (2018, 2017) and John Isner (2013) continue their journey for a repeat championship at River Oaks on Thursday. The defending champion Garin faces Australian Jordan Thompson not before 2 p.m. while Johnson and the No. 4 seed Isner go head-to-head in the last match of the night on Stadium Court. Johnson defeated Isner in the quarterfinals en route to his second consecutive title at River Oaks in 2018.



TIDBITS

– Reilly Opelka is currently 5-0 in matches played in Texas this season.

– American Michael Mmoh became the first US Clay Lucky Loser to reach the quarterfinals in the Open Era. Mmoh, who replaced No. 1 seed Casper Ruud after he withdrew (wisdom tooth), is only the fifth Lucky Loser in tournament history to win a match.

– Nick Kyrgios made his second River Oaks quarterfinals. It is his second time reaching the final eight in his last three events.

– Houston-born Gijs Brouwer (No. 361 ranking), who is representing the Netherlands, became the lowest-ranked quarterfinalist on the ATP Tour in 2022. He is competing in his first-ever ATP Tour main draw.