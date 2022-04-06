Don't Miss
- Houston ATP Tennis • Fayez Sarofim & Co.• Results • Schedule Of matches – Tidbits • Draws
- Ricky’s picks for Thursday Tennis in Houston, including Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe in action
- Monte-Carlo update: Djokovic back in action, wild cards for Wawrinka and Tsonga
- WTA tennis Results • Charleston • order of play • Sloane gets a bagel in third set
- ATP Tennis Results From Houston plus schedule and draws
- Elle Magazine Story on Serena Williams and Women’s Health In Becoming A Mother
- Ricky’s tennis picks for this week’s ATP 250 events in Houston and Marrakech
- Alcaraz’s ascension continues with ATP Masters 1000 title, victory over Ruud in Miami Tennis final
- ATP Tennis • Mens Clay Court Championship• Results, Draws, Schedule
- Streaking Swiatek Sweeps Osaka For Miami Open Title
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, April 3rd
- TennisBalls | 10sBalls• Ricky’s pick for the Miami Open final: Casper Ruud vs. Carlos Alcaraz
- Medvedev Out One to Two Months After Hernia Surgery
- The future of Tennis is Now: Alcaraz advances to Miami ATP final with victory over defending champ Hurkacz
- Williams Sisters Should Have Accepted The King Richard Academy Award Instead of Will Smith
Houston ATP Tennis • Fayez Sarofim & Co.• Results • Schedule Of matches – Tidbits • Draws
-
- Updated: April 6, 2022
|Opelka Still Undefeated In Texas, Four Quarterfinalists Secured
Three Former Champions Eye Spots In Final Eight On Thursday
|Singles Draw Doubles Draw Qualifying Draw Live Scores
|Wednesday April 6, 2022
Singles – Second Round
[3] Reilly Opelka (USA) def. [Q] Mitchell Kreuger (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (Australia) def. [7] Tommy Paul (USA) 6-4, 6-2
[LL] Michael Mmoh (USA) def. Sam Querrey (USA) 6-2, 6-4
[Q] Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands) def. [WC] J.J. Wolf (USA) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles – First Round
[1] Matthew Ebden (Australia) & Max Purcell (Australia) def. Steve Johnson (USA) & Sam Querrey (USA) 6-2, 6-2
Robert Galloway (USA) & Jackson Withrow (USA) def. [2] Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico) & Lukasz Kubot (Poland) 6-4, 6-4
[3] [WC] Jack Sock (USA) & Nick Kyrgios (Australia) def. Andre Goransson (Sweden) & Nathaniel Lammons (USA) 7-5, 3-6, 10-5
Ivan Sabanov (Serbia) & Matej Sabanov (Serbia) def. Treat Huey (Philippines) & Denis Kudla (USA) 3-6, 6-3, 10-7
[WC] William Blumberg (USA) & Max Schnur (USA) def. Diego Hidalgo (Ecuador) & Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) 7-5, 4-6, 10-7
Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) & Hunter Reese (USA) def. Mackenzie McDonald (USA) & Tommy Paul (USA) 6-4, 7-6(6)
ORDER OF PLAY – Thursday, April 7, 2022
Stadium Court Start at 12 Noon
[1] Matthew Ebden (Australia) & Max Purcell (Australia) vs. Nicholas Monroe (USA) & Fernando Romboli (Brazil)
Not Before 2 p.m.
[5] Cristian Garin (Chile) vs. Jordan Thompson (Australia)
[6] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs. Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay)
Night Session – Not Before 6 p.m.
Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) vs. [2] Taylor Fritz (USA)
Steve Johnson (USA) vs. [4] John Isner (USA)
Court 3 Start at 3:30 p.m.
[WC] William Blumberg (USA) & Max Schnur (USA) vs. Robert Galloway (USA) & Jackson Withrow (USA)
Ivan Sabanov (Serbia) & Matej Sabanov (Serbia) vs. [WC] [3] Nick Kyrgios (Australia) & Jack Sock (USA)
After Suitable Rest
Luke Saville (Australia) & John-Patrick Smith (Australia) vs. Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) & Hunter Reese (USA)
BIG NEWS
Opelka Comes From Behind For First River Oaks Win
Despite losing the first set, No. 3 seed Reilly Opelka picked up his first career win at River Oaks after defeating fellow American Mitchell Krueger 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Opelka extended his winning streak in Texas to five matches after winning his third career title in Dallas in February.
Three Former Champions Continue Quest For Another Title Thursday
Former champions Cristian Garin (2019), Steve Johnson (2018, 2017) and John Isner (2013) continue their journey for a repeat championship at River Oaks on Thursday. The defending champion Garin faces Australian Jordan Thompson not before 2 p.m. while Johnson and the No. 4 seed Isner go head-to-head in the last match of the night on Stadium Court. Johnson defeated Isner in the quarterfinals en route to his second consecutive title at River Oaks in 2018.
TIDBITS
– Reilly Opelka is currently 5-0 in matches played in Texas this season.
– American Michael Mmoh became the first US Clay Lucky Loser to reach the quarterfinals in the Open Era. Mmoh, who replaced No. 1 seed Casper Ruud after he withdrew (wisdom tooth), is only the fifth Lucky Loser in tournament history to win a match.
– Nick Kyrgios made his second River Oaks quarterfinals. It is his second time reaching the final eight in his last three events.
– Houston-born Gijs Brouwer (No. 361 ranking), who is representing the Netherlands, became the lowest-ranked quarterfinalist on the ATP Tour in 2022. He is competing in his first-ever ATP Tour main draw.