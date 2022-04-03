ATP Tennis • Mens Clay Court Championship• Results, Draws, Schedule

Don't Miss
-
- Updated: April 3, 2022
|Two-time Champion Johnson Among Americans in Action as ATP Tour Returns to River Oaks Monday
|Three all-American singles, Kyrgios & Sock doubles part of Monday slate
|Singles Draw Doubles Draw Qualifying Draw Live Scores
|Sunday, April 3, 2022
Singles Qualifying – Final Round
[3] Mitchell Krueger (USA) def. [5] Michael Mmoh (USA) 6-3, 6-3
[4] Max Purcell (Australia) def. Moez Echargui (Tunisia) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands) def. [7] Steven Diez (Canada) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2
[8] Christian Harrison (USA) def. [WC] Ryan Harrison (USA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
ORDER OF PLAY – Monday, April 4, 2022
Stadium Start at 2 p.m.
[Q] Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands) vs. Feliciano Lopez (Spain)
Followed By
Steve Johnson (USA) vs. Denis Kudla (USA)
Not Before 6 p.m.
[6] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs. Marcos Giron (USA)
Followed By
[WC] J.J. Wolf (USA) vs. [8] Jenson Brooksby (USA)
Court 3 Start at 2 p.m.
Diego Hidalgo (Ecuador) & Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) vs. [WC] William Blumberg (USA) & Max Schnur (USA)
Followed By
Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) & Hunter Reese (USA) vs. Mackenzie McDonald (USA) & Tommy Paul (USA)
Not Before 4:30 p.m.
Andre Grandson (Sweden) & Nathaniel Lammons (USA) vs. [WC] [3] Nick Kyrgios (Australia) & Jack Sock (USA)
TIDBITS
Three all-American Matchups Highlight Monday’s Main Draw Action
Two-time champion Steve Johnson opens his quest for another title by facing Denis Kudla, who he defeated in the first round at River Oaks in 2014. Former NCAA singles champion from UCLA Marcos Giron makes his first main draw appearance at River Oaks and takes on three-time ATP Tour finalist Frances Tiafoe. Former Ohio State All-American J.J. Wolf eyes an upset over Jenson Brooksby, who made his first ATP Tour final in Dallas in February.
Christian Harrison Defeats Brother Ryan To Advance To First River Oaks Main Draw
Christian Harrison, who defeated his brother Ryan Harrison 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, qualified for this first career ATP Tour event played on clay. He was also the first player at River Oaks to win a qualifying match over his brother since 2014, when Mischa Zverev won over his younger brother Alexander Zverev, the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner and current World No. 4.
|Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club
River Oaks Country Club is hosting a professional tennis tournament for the 86th time when the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship takes place April 2-10, 2022. River Oaks first hosted its own tournament, The River Oaks International, in 1931, and its roster of former champions includes Jack Kramer, Tony Trabert, Rod Laver, Roy Emerson, Ken Rosewall, Ivan Lendl, Guillermo Vilas and James Blake. Houston is the 21st city to host the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship. The tournament came to Houston in 2001, and has been hosted at River Oaks since 2008. Started in 1910 by the USTA, the 2020 tournament will be the 110th competition for the Clay Court Championship. Chile’s Cristian Garin was the 2019 singles champion while Mexico’s Santiago Gonzalez teamed with Pakistan’s Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi to win the 2019 doubles title. The tournament beneficiary is the National Junior Tennis & Learning programs of the Houston Tennis Association.
