ATP Tennis • Mens Clay Court Championship• Results, Draws, Schedule

Sunday, April 3, 2022

Singles Qualifying – Final Round

[3] Mitchell Krueger (USA) def. [5] Michael Mmoh (USA) 6-3, 6-3

[4] Max Purcell (Australia) def. Moez Echargui (Tunisia) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands) def. [7] Steven Diez (Canada) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

[8] Christian Harrison (USA) def. [WC] Ryan Harrison (USA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4



ORDER OF PLAY – Monday, April 4, 2022

Stadium Start at 2 p.m.

[Q] Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands) vs. Feliciano Lopez (Spain)

Followed By

Steve Johnson (USA) vs. Denis Kudla (USA)

Not Before 6 p.m.

[6] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs. Marcos Giron (USA)

Followed By

[WC] J.J. Wolf (USA) vs. [8] Jenson Brooksby (USA)



Court 3 Start at 2 p.m.

Diego Hidalgo (Ecuador) & Alejandro Tabilo (Chile) vs. [WC] William Blumberg (USA) & Max Schnur (USA)

Followed By

Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) & Hunter Reese (USA) vs. Mackenzie McDonald (USA) & Tommy Paul (USA)

Not Before 4:30 p.m.

Andre Grandson (Sweden) & Nathaniel Lammons (USA) vs. [WC] [3] Nick Kyrgios (Australia) & Jack Sock (USA)



TIDBITS

Three all-American Matchups Highlight Monday’s Main Draw Action

Two-time champion Steve Johnson opens his quest for another title by facing Denis Kudla, who he defeated in the first round at River Oaks in 2014. Former NCAA singles champion from UCLA Marcos Giron makes his first main draw appearance at River Oaks and takes on three-time ATP Tour finalist Frances Tiafoe. Former Ohio State All-American J.J. Wolf eyes an upset over Jenson Brooksby, who made his first ATP Tour final in Dallas in February.



Christian Harrison Defeats Brother Ryan To Advance To First River Oaks Main Draw

Christian Harrison, who defeated his brother Ryan Harrison 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, qualified for this first career ATP Tour event played on clay. He was also the first player at River Oaks to win a qualifying match over his brother since 2014, when Mischa Zverev won over his younger brother Alexander Zverev, the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner and current World No. 4.

