- Williams Sisters Should Have Accepted The King Richard Academy Award Instead of Will Smith
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, April 2nd
- Tennis Thriller • Alcaraz outlasts Kecmanovic in Miami, to face defending champ Hurkacz in semis
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Friday, April 1st
- Elina Svitolina Takes a Break From Tennis
- Osaka Beats Bencic, Becomes Lowest-Ranked Miami Finalist
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, March 31st
- Ricky’s 10sBalls/ Tennis picks for Thursday in Miami: Medvedev vs. Hurkacz and Alcaraz vs. Kecmanovic
- Dominic Thiem Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Ron The King Of The Drop Shots Is Now Slicing and Dicing In Tennis Heaven
- Matteo Berrettini Recovering from Hand Surgery
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, March 30th
- Tennis’ Shining Moment at The Academy Awards Overshadowed by Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
- Nick Kyrgios implodes to end Miami Tennis, Sinner advances along with Alcaraz
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, March 29th
Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, April 2nd
-
- Updated: April 1, 2022
Miami Open
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami, Florida
March 21-April 3, 2022
$9,554,920
Opportunity Waves for Best at the Beach
The Miami Open welcomes fans back and offers major opportunity for players. Two-time defending women’s champion Ash Barty is out recovering from injury. Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed on the women’s side with Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek aiming to complete the Sunshine Double and win her first Miami Open. None of the Big 3 champions—Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer—are in the field, which offers men’s contenders Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev a shot at the title. Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated Jannik Sinner for the 2021 title, is back to defend his crown. Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios are among the wild-card recipients.
BNP Paribas Open Draws
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Saturday, April 2: Click Here