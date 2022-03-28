- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, March 29th
- Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock, Wins Oscar for “King Richard” • Tennis Dad Richard Williams Showed More Class Than Smith
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Monday, March 28th
- Kyrgios cruises, Sinner survives marathon to set up meeting at Miami Open
- Ricky’s Tennis picks for Monday in Miami: Tsitsipas vs. de Minaur and Fritz vs. Paul
- Tiafoe: American Success Inspires
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Sunday, March 27th
- Brooksby avoids default for racket throw, advances to Miami Tennis second round
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, March 26th
- Sore Shoulder Knocks Muguruza Out of Miami and Charleston
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Friday, March 25th
- Ricky’s Tennis picks for Friday at the Miami Open, including Rublev vs. Kyrgios
- Thiem announces return, joins Wawrinka on the comeback trail at next week’s Marbella Challenger
- Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, March 24th
- Nadal to miss 4-6 weeks —including start of clay-court season — because of rib injury
Miami Open Draws and Order of Play for Tuesday, March 29th
-
- Updated: March 28, 2022
Miami Open
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami, Florida
March 21-April 3, 2022
$9,554,920
Opportunity Waves for Best at the Beach
The Miami Open welcomes fans back and offers major opportunity for players. Two-time defending women’s champion Ash Barty is out recovering from injury. Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed on the women’s side with Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek aiming to complete the Sunshine Double and win her first Miami Open. None of the Big 3 champions—Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer—are in the field, which offers men’s contenders Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev a shot at the title. Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated Jannik Sinner for the 2021 title, is back to defend his crown. Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios are among the wild-card recipients.
BNP Paribas Open Draws
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Tuesday, March 29: Click Here