Thiem announces return, joins Wawrinka on the comeback trail at next week’s Marbella Challenger

Dominic Thiem of Austria is ready to launch his comeback. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

By Ricky Dimon



The clay-court swing will begin with a bang, and not at a place anyone would expect.

Both Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka will make long-awaited returns at none other than the Andalucia Open–a Challenger event in Marbella, Spain that begins next Monday.



Thiem has been sidelined since sustaining a wrist injury on the grass courts of Mallorca last June. That was preceded by opening clay-court losses in Lyon and at Roland Garros, meaning the 28-year-old Austrian has not won a match since the Rome Masters in mid-May of 2021.



“Hi everyone,” Thiem wrote via social media on Thursday, “I wanted to let you know that I will be playing this upcoming week (at) a tournament in Marbella, Spain. I want to start getting contact with the competition after all these months and I believe this is the right way to start.



“It’s been a very, very tough period for me and to go back to competition is what I need. To step on a tennis court and compete is what I have been waiting for so long and as you know I had a lot of [setbacks]. I know this will be a slow process of getting back to the top level, but I am ready to work hard and start humble.”

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland will return from foot surgery. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL DODGE