Rafael Nadal Escapes past Nick Kyrgios, sets up all-Spanish semifinal showdown against Alcaraz

From one blockbuster to another….

Rafael Nadal battled past rival Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday afternoon and his reward is a semifinal showdown against fellow Spaniard Carlos Alacaraz.



It was a typical Nadal-Kyrgios contest–not to the extent that it had any animosity, but in that it was both competitive and high quality while featuring wild swings in Kyrgios’ game and mentality. At times he was inspired and brilliant, but in the pressure moments he combusted.



It was a typical Nadal win, too. The 35-year-old Spaniard has by no means been at his best in Indian Wells, but he has advanced by being mentally tougher than the opposition. That was especially the case in his opening match against Sebastian Korda, who led by a double-break a 5-2 in the third set. But the 21-year-old American could not close it out and Nadal stormed back for a 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(3) victory. Against Kyrgios, Nadal stole the first set after breaking back with the Aussie serving at 5-4. The 21-time Grand Slam champion eventually saved two break points at 0-1 in the third to stay on level terms and went on to seize the crucial break at 3-3.

“It was a good tennis match, I think,” said Nadal, who has won 19 matches in a row to begin the season. “I’m happy to win, of course. Being in the semifinals is great news for me again. Yeah, (I’m) happy about that third set because it wasn’t easy after the end of the second. But I [held it together] emotionally and mentally.”

As usual, Kyrgios did not. Although the 26-year-old did not have any complete meltdowns, he lost the opening set on a point penalty at 0-6 in the tiebreaker after incurring a second code violation for an audible obscenity. He donated the third-set break to Nadal with a double-fault at 30-40.

“That [loss] hit pretty hard,” Kyrgios admitted. “I felt like, honestly, I was the one to end the streak. I felt like I was playing well. I felt like I did everything right in the first set that I planned to do. I sat down with my coach, myself, and I had a game-plan, and everything was working. Two points away from the first set, I don’t know how he got out of that game…. 5-4, 30-15 — just kept replaying that point over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.

“He’s too good, I guess. He played a few points well and he got out of it and that’s what he does. That’s what makes him great.”

Nadal will have to be great again on Saturday, because next up for him is one of the other hottest players on tour. Alcaraz improved to 12-1 this season with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over defending champion Cameron Norrie.



Saturday will mark their second meeting. Nadal dominated the first one 6-1, 6-2 at the 2021 Madrid Masters.

