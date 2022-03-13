- Ricky’s Tennis preview and picks for Sunday in Indian Wells, including Andy Murray vs. Bublik
- Nadal mounts another miraculous comeback to get past Korda in Indian Wells • BNP Paribas Open 2022
- Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Miami Open
- BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for Saturday, March 12th
- Andy Murray overcomes Taro Daniel to advance in Indian Wells, picks up match win No. 700
- Ricky’s preview and picks for Day 3 in Indian Wells: Nadal vs. Korda and Tsitsipas vs. Sock
- Indian Wells Tennis • Kostyuk beats fellow Ukrainian-born Zanevska, Korda advances to showdown with Nadal
- BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for Friday, March 11th
- Ricky’s preview and picks for Day 2 in Indian Wells, including Humbert vs. Rune
- 2022 BNP Paribas Open – WTA Ladies Tennis Results And Order Of Play For Thursday, March 10th
- Ricky’s preview and picks for the BNP Paribas Open: Will Nadal win title No. 4 in the desert?
- BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for Thursday, March 10th
- Nadal likely to open in Indian Wells against Korda, Sinner also in same section of draw
- Amanda Anisimova to Donate Part of Eisenhower Cup Prize Money to Ukrainian Relief
- BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, March 9th
Ricky’s Tennis preview and picks for Sunday in Indian Wells, including Andy Murray vs. Bublik
-
- Updated: March 13, 2022
By Ricky Dimon
Andy Murray survived a tough opening match and will continue his Indian Wells campaign against Alexander Bublik on Sunday. Meanwhile, a struggling Matteo Berrettini may have a fight on his hands against a confident Holger Rune.
Here are my previews and picks for two of the best matches.
(31) Alexander Bublik vs. (WC) Andy Murray
Bublik and Murray will be going head-to-head for the third time in their careers when they clash in round two of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday afternoon. Murray has won both of their previous encounters; 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 at Wimbledon five years ago and 7-6(6), 6-4 earlier this season on the indoor hard courts of Rotterdam. That is hardly a surprise, as Murray has feasted on big servers throughout his career.
Although Bublik is not exactly a one-dimensional power player, he would like to keep points shorter than he will probably have to play in the desert. The 33rd-ranked Kazakh has never won a match at this event, having previously failed in two qualifying attempts. Bublik is off to a strong start in 2022 so this should be more competitive than their first two meetings, but Murray already has a good win under his belt this week over Taro Daniel and will likely handle the conditions better than his opponent.
Pick: Murray in 3
(6) Matteo Berrettini vs. (Q) Holger Rune
The chasm in confidence between Berrettini and Rune may be just as sizable–if not larger–as the difference in rankings. Berrettini comes in at No. 6 in the world while Rune is 86th, but it is the youngster who has all of the momentum right now. Rune already has three match wins under his belt in Indian Wells, having qualified for the main draw (d. Mitchell Krueger and Stefan Kozlov) before beating Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2 on Friday.
Berrettini is just 7-5 this season, including 2-4 outside of the Australian Open. The Italian lost early in Rio de Janeiro and then retired from his Acapulco opener because of an abdominal injury that also plagued him at the end of 2021. Given that Berrettini has not played since then and his opponent is 3-0 this week alone, an upset may be in the cards.
Pick: Rune in 3
Ricky contributes to10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.