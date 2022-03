BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for Wednesday, March 9th

Caroline Garcia of France faces Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in Indian Wells today. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO







BNP Paribas Open

Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, California

March 9-20, 2022

$8,369,455



Stars Rise in the Desert

The BNP Paribas Open returns to its traditional spring spot in the schedule after stating an autumn edition of the event last October. Cameron Norrie is defending men’s champion and Paula Badosa is defending BNP Paribas Open women’s champion. Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal returns to the desert riding a super 15-0 start to the season. Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios, Jack Sock and Sam Querrey are among the wild-card recipients.

BNP Paribas Open Draws

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Wednesday, March 9: Click Here