Top-Seeded Barbora Krejcikova Withdraws from BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells

Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from Indian Wells with an elbow injury. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Top seeds are stepping out of Indian Wells.

No. 1-seeded Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from this week’s BNP Paribas Open due to an elbow injury. The reigning Roland Garros champion’s withdrawal comes days after world No. 1 Ash Barty pulled out of both Indian Wells and Miami.

Krejcikova’s withdrawal leaves the BNP Paribas Open without the world’s top two ranked women. Alize Cornet will take Krejcikova’s place in the draw.