Top-Seeded Barbora Krejcikova Withdraws from BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells
- Updated: March 8, 2022
Top seeds are stepping out of Indian Wells.
No. 1-seeded Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from this week’s BNP Paribas Open due to an elbow injury. The reigning Roland Garros champion’s withdrawal comes days after world No. 1 Ash Barty pulled out of both Indian Wells and Miami.
World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open due to an elbow injury.— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 8, 2022
As the next player in line to be seeded, Alize Cornet will move into Krejcikova's spot in the draw.#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/tbvMN5GmVn
Krejcikova’s withdrawal leaves the BNP Paribas Open without the world’s top two ranked women. Alize Cornet will take Krejcikova’s place in the draw.
