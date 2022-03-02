- Djokovic splits from longtime coach Vajda in decision that reportedly dates back to 2021
Djokovic splits from longtime coach Vajda in decision that reportedly dates back to 2021
- Updated: March 2, 2022
By Ricky Dimon
In a move that was reportedly made at the end of last season, Novak Djokovic and longtime coach Marian Vajda have parted ways.
It was not announced until Tuesday, when both player and coach spoke about the development.
“Marian has been by my side during the most important and memorable moments in my career,” Djokovic reflected. “Together we have achieved some incredible things and I am very grateful for his friendship and dedication over the last 15 years.”
Vajda indicated that he would look back on their partnership “with immense pride” before adding that he is “looking forward to new challenges.”
Djokovic and Vajda began working together in 2006, with only a brief split during the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s injury-plagued 2017 campaign. Vajda was joined by co-coaches on multiple occasions: Boris Becker from 2013 through 2016 and Goran Ivanisevic from 2019 to the present.
Ivanisevic will remain as Djokovic’s primary coach, and the rest of the team–including physios Ulises Badio and Miljan Amanovic plus trainer Marco Panichi–is also intact.
According to reports, Djokovic and Vajda mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. If that is, in fact, the case then the move has nothing to do with the 34-year-old Serb’s tumultuous start to 2022 and uncertainty moving forward. Djokovic, of course, missed the Australian Open after having his Aussie visa cancelled as a result of being unvaccinated. The world No. 2 is unlikely to play upcoming Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami, and his status for various European clay-court tournaments is in question.
