Rublev completes Marseille-Dubai double, Nadal holds off Norrie for Acapulco title

Andrey Rublev of Russia celebrates winning his final match against Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis ATP Championships 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

By Ricky Dimon

Earlier this week, Andrey Rublev said he could not believe that Stefanos Tsitsipas has twice won back-to-back titles in Marseille and Dubai.



Well, Andrey, join the club!



Six days after lifting the Marseille trophy, Rublev triumphed at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jiri Vesely. The Russian needed only one hour and 20 minutes to get the job done on Sunday evening, as he took advantage of an opponent who was coming off a three-hour and 12-minute seminal thriller against Denis Shapovalov.



“I came here without any expectation,” Rublev reflected. “I was thinking, ‘even if I’m going to win at least one round, it’s going to be something like a miracle.’ I was a bit in this kind of mood.”



Andrey Rublev (L) of Russia celebrates with his trophy after winning the final match against Jiri Vesely (R) of the Czech Republic at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis ATP Championships 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER



But the world No. 7 fought through his fatigue for a 10th career title, including an incredible fifth at the ATP 500 level. Fortunately for Rublev, he obviously wasn’t the only fatigued player on the court in the championship match.



“I think it is likely (that) Jiri was also tired, he had really tough matches since qualies,” Dubai’s No. 2 seed said. “He beat top players starting from the first round. (Marin) Cilic, he beat Roberto (Bautista Agut), then he beat Novak (Djokovic), (and) yesterday he beat Shapo 7-6 in the third. Trust me, when you beat these kinds of players it’s almost impossible to stand up and walk…. Good job to him; good job for the week.”

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning the Mexican Tennis Tournament defeating Cameron Norrie of Britain in Acapulco, Mexico, 26 February 2022. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

At the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, the final was also a top seed against an outsider–albeit not one to Vesely’s extent. Cameron Norrie actually had more in common with Rublev this week, as the Brit was going for consecutive titles after prevailing last weekend in Delray Beach.



But it was not to be for Norrie, and he can blame Rafael Nadal for that fact.



Nadal remained undefeated in 2022 (15-0) by beating his fellow left-hander 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday night. The 35-year-old Spaniard, who erased soon-to-be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals, failed to serve out the match at 5-2 in the second but came up with a hold at 5-4 to seal the deal in one hour and 54 minutes.

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning the singles final match of the Mexican Open tennis tournament, in Acapulco, Mexico, 26 February 2022. EPA-EFE/David Guzman



“I was able to save some very difficult moments in the match,” Nadal noted. “I’m very pleased; it’s a very important title for me. I can’t be happier…. [Acapulco] has always been a very special place for me in my career. The energy that the people from Mexico bring to me is unique.”

Ricky contributes to10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.