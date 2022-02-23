Craziness in Acapulco continues, as Zverev gets defaulted out of tournament for doubles tirade

- WTA Tennis Results From Guadalajara • Dasha Saville upsets Emma Raducanu Due to a hip injury • Order of Play
- Updated: February 23, 2022
By Ricky Dimon
Alexander Zverev has been defaulted out of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel.
Zverev’s expulsion came after he threw temper tantrums during and after his doubles loss with Marcelo Melo against Harri Heliovarra and Lloyd Glasspool on Tuesday night. It started in the super-tiebreaker, when the third-ranked German repeatedly argued calls made by chair umpire Alessandro Germani. Things only escalated following Zverev and Melo’s 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 loss.
After shaking hands, Zverev furiously struck the umpire’s chair–extremely close to Germani’s foot–three times with his racket, in an obviously threatening manner.
“Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco,” the ATP said in a statement a few hours later.
The 24-year-old was quick to post on Instagram following that decision.
“It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match,” he wrote. “I have privately apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologize to my fans, the tournament, and the sport that I love.
“As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I am going to take the coming days to reflect — on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down.”
It had already been a wild tournament for Zverev, whose first-round match against Jenson Brooksby resulted in tennis’ latest-ever finish–4:55 AM–on Tuesday morning. The match started at 1:36 am and Zverev won 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2 after three hours and 19 minutes.
Acapulco’s No. 2 seed was supposed to play Peter Gojowyczk in round two. Gojowyczk, already a lucky loser, gets a free pass to the quarterfinals.
Ricky contributes to10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.