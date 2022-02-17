Citi Taste of Tennis returns to Indian Wells Monday, March 7th

Lindsay Davenport will headline Citi Taste of Tennis. Photo credit: Citi Taste of Tennis

Citi Taste of Tennis is pleased to announce its triumphant return to the pro-tennis circuit, unveiling live events for 2022 in both Indian Wells, CA and Miami, FL. As a premier lifestyle event on the tennis tour for over 20 years, Citi Taste of Tennis offers foodies and tennis fans an evening of incredible cuisine prepared by top local chefs, “served” by some of the world’s top pro tennis players.



This year’s event series will kick off in Indian Wells with headliners Lindsay Davenport, as well as award-winning chef duo Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Jon & Vinny’s. The marquee event returns to the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa on Monday, March 7th from 7-10pm, to kick off this year’s tournament and celebrate the official, in-person return of Citi Taste of Tennis.

At the event, guests can expect an unforgettable evening, sampling fine food, sipping signature cocktails and mingling with their favorite tennis players. With a heightened focus this year on supporting businesses that have endured throughout the pandemic, Citi Taste of Tennis is putting the spotlight on a curated lineup of local chefs and restaurants including:



Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo – Jon & Vinny’s, Nestor Ruiz – LG’s Steakhouse, Hervé Glin – PGA West, Brandon Weimer – Brandini Toffee, Andie Hubka – Cork & Fork, Hector Ramirez – Tommy Bahama, Brandon Testi – Mission Hills Country Club, Tony Marchese – TRIO, Gladis Lizarraga – Wildest, Claudio Marfia – Il Corso, Phillip Caupain – Si Bon, Millennium Entertainment LLC presents Bonne Sante Events with Paul Hancock, Larry Monaco – Melvyn’s, and Eric LeClair – Hyatt Regency Resort & Spa.



Photo credit: Citi Taste of Tennis

Mike Tyson and Venus Williams visit Citi Taste of Tennis. Photo credit: Citi Taste of Tennis

Throughout the evening, attendees will enjoy beats from DJ Mad Linx, as well as music courtesy of alt-indie singer/songwriter Jared Harper. Speciality VOSS mocktails will be served alongside a full-bar while guests delight in an interactive photo booth. Last but not least, exciting cooking demonstrations will take place throughout the evening from this year’s lineup of chefs, all outfitted with attire thanks to Chefworks and supported by Volkl.



Looking ahead, save the date for Citi Taste of Tennis Miami on Monday, March 21st. Additional details to come soon!



The Citi Taste of Tennis series is produced by AYS Sports Marketing and was the brainchild of AYS’ founders Judi and Penny Lerner. In 2001, the mother-daughter duo and longtime tennis fans, dreamed of creating an event that combined the international appeal of fine food and professional tennis. And such, Citi Taste of Tennis was born. With over 20 years and hundreds of events under their belt, AYS’ Citi Taste of Tennis has become one of the most anticipated “off the court” events at tennis tournaments worldwide.

Tickets to the event are $250 and include unlimited food and drink throughout the evening. Group discounts are also available. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.tasteoftennis.com/indian-wells-2022-2/ and be sure to follow @tasteoftennis and #CitiTasteofTennis on social media for updates.



Best of all, a portion of the proceeds raised at this year’s Citi Taste of Tennis Indian Wells will benefit the Harper for Kids.



For more information on Citi Taste of Tennis, please contact Kelly@eightsixtysouth.com.