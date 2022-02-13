MY TENNIS LFE SEASON 6 • Ajla Tomljanovic and J.J. Wolf

Tennis Channel’s sixth season of multiplatform series My Tennis Life will follow Australian star Ajla Tomljanovic and young American J.J. Wolf as they navigate life on the sport’s worldwide professional circuit.



The first episode will run on air and on digital platforms Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. ET.



Tomljanovic and Wolf will engage Tennis Channel viewers throughout the 2022 tennis season with posts on their and the network’s social media outlets, and interviews and segments that will appear on the channel, the network’s app and its Tennis.com website. Fans will have a 360-degree look at their experiences on and off the court, and get to know their families and friends as well as the rigors of moving from one tournament city to the next as the year progresses. New episodes will air each week following the Feb. 11 premiere.



A returnee from the 2021 season of My Tennis Life, Tomljanovic has become a fan favorite during her time on the series, frequently posting humorous clips of herself or with her boyfriend, tennis star Mario Berrettini. Tomljanovic was quick to tennis success, winning the Australian Open girls’ doubles championship in 2009. Born in Croatia before becoming an Australian citizen, she has played on the national Billie Jean King Cup teams for both. In 2021 she reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals, the deepest run of her career at a major tournament.



“I had so much fun with fans last year that I can’t wait to be part of My Tennis Life on Tennis Channel again,” said Tomljanovic.