MY TENNIS LFE SEASON 6 • Ajla Tomljanovic and J.J. Wolf

Ajla Tomljanovic stars in Tennis Channel’s My Tennis Life series. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER
Tennis Channel’s sixth season of multiplatform series My Tennis Life will follow Australian star Ajla Tomljanovic and young American J.J. Wolf as they navigate life on the sport’s worldwide professional circuit. 

The first episode will run on air and on digital platforms Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. ET.

Tomljanovic and Wolf will engage Tennis Channel viewers throughout the 2022 tennis season with posts on their and the network’s social media outlets, and interviews and segments that will appear on the channel, the network’s app and its Tennis.com website. Fans will have a 360-degree look at their experiences on and off the court, and get to know their families and friends as well as the rigors of moving from one tournament city to the next as the year progresses. New episodes will air each week following the Feb. 11 premiere.

A returnee from the 2021 season of My Tennis Life, Tomljanovic has become a fan favorite during her time on the series, frequently posting humorous clips of herself or with her boyfriend, tennis star Mario Berrettini. Tomljanovic was quick to tennis success, winning the Australian Open girls’ doubles championship in 2009.  Born in Croatia before becoming an Australian citizen, she has played on the national Billie Jean King Cup teams for both. In 2021 she reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals, the deepest run of her career at a major tournament.

“I had so much fun with fans last year that I can’t wait to be part of My Tennis Life on Tennis Channel again,” said Tomljanovic.
Ajla Tomljanovic is active on social media along with boyfriend Matteo Berrettini. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Wolf also collected honors before he made tennis his profession. Playing for Ohio State University in 2017, he was named Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Big Ten. In 2019 he received the Big Ten Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Year award before turning pro that summer. In 2020 he achieved his best performance at one of the majors, advancing to the third round of the US Open.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences this season with fans and My Tennis Life viewers on Tennis Channel,” said Wolf.

This year’s My Tennis Life stars add to a series roster that has included Lucie Safarova, Jamie Murray, Coco Vandeweghe, Monica Puig, Sam Groth, Nicole Gibbs and Jared Donaldson.

“Ajla’s interaction with My Tennis Life viewers last season was as funny and authentic as it gets, and we’re so happy to have her back on Tennis Channel,” said Andi Chu, vice president, Editor-in-Chief, Tennis Channel“At the same time, J.J. offers the rare perspective of someone who’s achieved enormous success as a college tennis player and is transitioning to the professional ranks in the initial years of his career. We can’t wait to watch the 2022 season unfold through their eyes. 