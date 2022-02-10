10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Dallas ATP Tennis • Singles, Doubles and Qualifying Draws and Order Of Play for February 11, 2022

No. 3-seeded John Isner faces Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil in Dallas on Friday. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY



Dallas Open
Southern Methodist University
Dallas, Texas
February 7-13, 2022
ATP Level 250
Prize Money: $708,530

American Standouts Headline Inaugural Dallas Open
The ATP Tour returns to Dallas for the first time in more than 30 years this week when one of America’s longest-running tournaments takes anchor in the Lone Star state. The ATP 250, the only indoor tour-level event in the United States, will be held at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at Southern Methodist University. It’s a home court for John Isner, who lives less than a mile from the SMU courts where he often practices. Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Jenson Brooksby, Brandon Nakashima and Jack Sock are among the Americans in the singles field.

Dallas Draws

Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here 

Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here

Order of Play for Friday, February 11th: Click Here