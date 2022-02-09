- Rotterdam ATP Tennis • Singles, Doubles and Qualifying Draws, Results and Order Of Play for February 10, 2022
Rotterdam ATP Tennis • Singles, Doubles and Qualifying Draws, Results and Order Of Play for February 10, 2022
- Updated: February 9, 2022
ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament
Rotterdam Ahoy
Rotterdam, Netherlands
February 7-13, 2022
€1,349,070
Stars Rising in Rotterdam
The first edition of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, held in 1974, was won by Dutch tennis ace Tom Okker. Tennis fans in The Netherlands had to wait until 1995 for another Dutchman, Richard Krajicek, to title at the indoor hard-court event. Winners in the intervening years have included illustrious players, such as Arthur Ashe, Jimmy Connors, Björn Borg, Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg. Since then, stars, such as Roger Federer, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Lleyton Hewitt and Andy Murray, have all lifted the trophy. These days, Richard Krajicek is the long-time Rotterdam Tournament Director.
ABN AMRO ROTTERDAM – ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS
€1,349,070
FEBRUARY 7-13, 2022
Rotterdam Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Thursday, February 10th: Click Here