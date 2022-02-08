Dimitrov and Australian Open Junior Champion Kuzuhara Receive Wild Cards For 30th Delray Beach Open

Grigor Dimitrov will return to Delray Beach next week. Photo credit: Peter Staples

World No. 25 Grigor Dimitrov and 2022 Australian Open junior champion Bruno Kuzuhara have been given wild cards for the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com’s 30th anniversary tournament that begins Friday.

Dimitrov, an eight-time winner on the ATP Tour, receives entry into the main draw while the World No. 1 junior Kuzuhara, who is 17 years old, will play qualifying.

In honor of the 30th anniversary, all grandstand seats for Opening Weekend (sessions 1-4) are on sale starting at $30 and all kids 15 & under will get in free with a purchase of an adult ticket (Limit two kids per adult). All tickets for Monday, Feb. 14 (sessions 5-6) are buy one get one free for Valentine’s Day (day and night session. Box or reserved only. Use promo code: VDAY22).



As the only Bulgarian in history to win the ATP Finals, Dimitrov has advanced to three Major semifinals (2014 Wimbledon, 2017 Australian Open and 2019 US Open). Dimitrov defeated 20-time Major champion Roger Federer during his US Open run. He will be making his second main draw appearance in Delray Beach after reaching the semifinals in 2016.

Dimitrov joins a main draw field that includes former champions Reilly Opelka (2020) and Kevin Anderson (2014), World No. 13 Cameron Norrie along with 2022 Australian Open Round of 16 competitors Maxime Cressy and Adrian Mannarino. A trio of rising American stars – Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby and 2021 Delray Beach Open finalist Sebastian Korda – are also included in the main draw.

Sebastian Korda of USA will be back in Delray Beach. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Kuzuhara won both the singles and doubles junior titles at the Australian Open this year. He became the fourth American player to claim the junior singles title in the Open Era, joining Delray Beach Open alumni Andy Roddick, Donald Young and Korda. He was also the first player in 11 years to sweep both the singles and doubles junior Australian Open titles.

The Coconut Creek resident is joined in the qualifying field by Delray Beach’s Victor Lilov, a 17-year-old Wimbledon junior finalist who won the Delray Beach Open’s Survivor Series back in November.

This year’s qualifying field also features 2016 Delray Beach Open champion Sam Querrey, 2020 finalist Yoshihito Nishioka and Australian Open doubles champion Thanasi Kokkinakis, who has already claimed a singles title in 2022.

Qualifying for singles begins Saturday, Feb. 12 and concludes Sunday, Feb. 13. Singles and doubles main draw action for the ATP 250 event in the three-time National Civic League All-America city begins Monday, Feb. 14. The ATP 250 final takes place on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Anderson will play his first singles match in Delray Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. (session 8) while Norrie will play his first match Wednesday evening, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. (session 10). Dimitrov is set to compete in his first singles match Thursday evening, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. (session 12).

Opening weekend Feb. 11-13 will also include the ATP Champions Tour legends event capped off by the first-ever Delray Beach Open mixed doubles match featuring 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and her sister Bianca along with the 10-time ATP Tour No. 1 team Bob and Mike Bryan. Leylah Fernandez teams with Bob Bryan while Bianca Fernandez pairs with Mike Bryan for the match.

Tickets are available at YellowTennisBall.com and at the on-site box office (561-330-6000, 30 NW 1st Ave, Delray Beach FL 33444).