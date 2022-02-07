- Dallas ATP Tennis • Singles, Doubles and Qualifying Draws and Order Of Play for February 8, 2022
- Updated: February 7, 2022
Dallas Open
Southern Methodist University
Dallas, Texas
February 7-13, 2022
ATP Level 250
Prize Money: $708,530
American Standouts Headline Inaugural Dallas Open
The ATP Tour returns to Dallas for the first time in more than 30 years this week when one of America’s longest-running tournaments takes anchor in the Lone Star state. The ATP 250, the only indoor tour-level event in the United States, will be held at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at Southern Methodist University. It’s a home court for John Isner, who lives less than a mile from the SMU courts where he often practices. Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Jenson Brooksby, Brandon Nakashima and Jack Sock are among the Americans in the singles field.
Dallas Draws
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Singles Qualifying Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Tuesday, February 8th: Click Here