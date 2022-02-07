Dallas ATP Tennis • Singles, Doubles and Qualifying Draws and Order Of Play for February 8, 2022

No. 6-seeded Maxime Cressy of the USA takes on qualifier Jurij Rodionov in his Dallas opener on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT







Dallas Open

Southern Methodist University

Dallas, Texas

February 7-13, 2022

ATP Level 250

Prize Money: $708,530



American Standouts Headline Inaugural Dallas Open

The ATP Tour returns to Dallas for the first time in more than 30 years this week when one of America’s longest-running tournaments takes anchor in the Lone Star state. The ATP 250, the only indoor tour-level event in the United States, will be held at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at Southern Methodist University. It’s a home court for John Isner, who lives less than a mile from the SMU courts where he often practices. Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Jenson Brooksby, Brandon Nakashima and Jack Sock are among the Americans in the singles field.

Dallas Draws

