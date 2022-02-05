Rotterdam Tennis Update • Andy MURRAY, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Replace Medvedev and Sinner

Andy Murray has accepted a wild card into next week’s Rotterdam tournament. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Former champions Andy Murray and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga replace Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner in the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. Both will receive a wildcard from the organization for the tournament that starts next Saturday.

Tournament director Richard Krajicek: “We were still hopeful that Daniil Medvedev would come back to his earlier statement that he did not want to play another tournament so soon after the lost Australian Open final, but unfortunately he has not lost that feeling yet. Fortunately, we were able to secure another Grand Slam winner at the last minute with Andy Murray.”

Daniil Medvedev: “Unfortunately I will not play in Rotterdam this year. I just got back from Australia and am not ready to compete. Rotterdam is one of the favorite stops on the Tour and Richard does a great job for the players there. I look forward to coming back in the future.”

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is ready for his Rotterdam return. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Jannik Sinner, who cannot travel to Rotterdam due to Corona, will be replaced by Jo- Wilfried Tsonga. The winner of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in 2017 is on his way back after a long injury period.

Krajicek: “Due to these cancellations and the earlier withdrawal of Bautista Agut and Coric, Botic van de Zandschulp’s wildcard was released. We can therefore now give it to Tsonga. He has always been one of the favorites of the Rotterdam fans.” Former Champions

With Murray and Tsonga, two former champions are added to the field. Andy Murray won the title in Rotterdam Ahoy in 2009 after a final against Rafael Nadal. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeated David Goffin in the final in 2017.

Both are on their way back after a long injury spell. Murray already reached the final in Sydney this year, Tsonga picked up his racket again in Quimper’s challenger after six months of absence.

Sales of the last available tickets started yesterday. Each session of the tournament can be attended by 1,250 visitors.

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

The 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament will take place from 5 to 13 February 2022