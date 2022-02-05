Don't Miss
Brayden Schnur, Steven Diez, Peter Polansky and Alexis Galarneau to Represent Canada at Davis Cup in The Netherlands
February 5, 2022
|Tennis Canada announced that Brayden Schnur (Pickering, ON), Steven Diez (Toronto, ON), Peter Polansky (Toronto, ON) and Alexis Galarneau (Laval, QC) will be joining forces on Team Canada presented by Sobeys at the Davis Cup by Rakuten Qualifier against the Netherlands, which will be held on March 4 and 5 on the clay courts at Sportcampus Zuiderpark in the Hague.
As for the Dutch team, it will rely on Botic van de Zandschulp (50th), Tallon Griekspoor (60th), Robin Haase (250th), Wesley Koolhof (21st in doubles) and Matwe Middelkoop (27th in doubles).
It’s only been a few weeks since we played in the Davis Cup Finals last November, but we’re very happy to be representing Canada again, versus the Netherlands,” said Frank Dancevic. “The Dutch are a very tough team to beat and it won’t be easy, but we believe in Brayden, Steve, Peter and Alexis, and we know they’ll fight hard to give Canada the win.”
Brayden Schnur, who is currently ranked No.239, will be competing in his fourth Davis Cup. He was part of the team that fought in the Finals in Madrid and recently raised the ATP Cup along with Félix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Steven Diez. Schnur will lead the squad for the first time in his career.
No.268 Steven Diez will be playing in his third and second consecutive Davis Cup after representing Canada at the Finals last November. In 2021, the Torontonian focused on the ATP Challenger Tour and made it all the way to the final at the tournament in Gran Canaria, Spain.
Davis Cup veteran Peter Polansky joins Team Canada after participating in the Finals in Madrid. Since 2007, he has been part of 11 Davis Cup events, at which he has an 8–7 record. The experienced doubles specialist (No.162) will be a valuable asset for his teammates.
Finally, Alexis Galarneau (22 years old) is the squad’s newest member. In 2021, the Quebecer was ranked No.375 in the ATP rankings and had a solid run on the Challenger circuit, competing in the quarterfinals in Bogota and Cleveland. He continues to rise with a win in Ohio, where he defeated No.124 Liam Broady of the UK.
A win over the Netherlands would send Canada to the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, while a loss means a spot in World Group I.
All the details on the broadcasts will be confirmed at a later date.
MATCH SCHEDULE*
Friday, March 4, 2022, starting at 2 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET)
Two singles matches
Saturday, March 5, 2022, starting at 1 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET)
Two singles matches and one doubles match
* The official draw on March 3 will determine the matches. All matches are best of three.
|« Il ne s’est passé que quelques mois depuis notre participation aux Finales de la Coupe Davis en novembre dernier, mais nous sommes très heureux de représenter de nouveau le Canada contre les Pays-Bas », soulignait Frank Dancevic. « Les Néerlandais formeront assurément une équipe coriace et nous n’aurons pas la tâche facile, mais nous avons confiance en Brayden, Steven, Peter et Alexis, et nous savons qu’ils feront tout leur possible pour procurer la victoire à notre pays. »
Schnur, qui occupe le 239e rang mondial, prendra part à sa quatrième rencontre de la Coupe Davis. Il faisait également partie de l’équipe lors des Finales à Madrid et a récemment remporté la Coupe ATP en compagnie de Félix Auger-Aliassime, de Denis Shapovalov et de Diez. Schnur sera le leader du contingent canadien pour la première fois.
Diez (268e) en sera à une troisième participation à la Coupe Davis, et à une deuxième de suite après avoir défendu les couleurs du Canada lors des Finales de novembre dernier. En 2021, le Torontois a surtout évolué sur le circuit Challenger de l’ATP et a notamment atteint la finale d’une épreuve à Grande Canarie, en Espagne.
Vétéran de la Coupe Davis, Polansky se joint de nouveau à Équipe Canada après avoir pris part aux Finales à Madrid. Depuis 2007, il a participé à 11 rencontres de la Coupe Davis et présente une fiche de huit victoires et sept défaites. Spécialiste du double (162e mondial), il sera une ressource expérimentée sur laquelle ses coéquipiers pourront miser.
Finalement, Galarneau (22 ans) sera la recrue de l’équipe canadienne de la Coupe Davis. En 2021, le Lavallois, qui occupe le 375e échelon du classement de l’ATP, a connu du succès sur le circuit Challenger, accédant notamment aux quarts de finale des épreuves de Bogota et de Cleveland. En constante progression sur le circuit, il a eu raison du Britannique Liam Broady (124e), cette semaine, au Challenger de Cleveland.
Une victoire du Canada contre les Pays-Bas lui permettrait de se tailler une place pour les Finales 2022 de la Coupe Davis. Une défaite le relèguerait au Groupe mondial 1.
Les détails de la diffusion seront confirmés à une date ultérieure.
HORAIRE DES MATCHS*
Vendredi 4 mars 2022, à compter de 14 h, heure locale (8 h HE)
Deux matchs de simple
Samedi 5 mars 2022, à compter de 13 h, heure locale (7 h HE)
Deux matchs de simple et un match de double
* Le tirage officiel du 3 mars déterminera les affrontements du week-end. Tous les matchs seront disputés au meilleur de trois manches.