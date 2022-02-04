CITI TASTE OF TENNIS INDIAN WELLS • March 7

Hall of Famer Lindsay Davenport at Citi Taste of Tennis.

Citi Taste of Tennis returns to the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa on March 7, 2022.

Join former world No. 1 Lindsay Davenport and celebrity chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Jon and Vinny’s for an unforgettable evening to celebrate the return of pro tennis to the desert.

Guests will also enjoy live entertainment and sample amazing cuisine prepared by the area’s leading chefs while rubbing elbows with your favorite tennis stars!

For more details or to purchase tickets for Citi Taste of Tennis please visit: Citi Taste of Tennis Indian Wells 2022.