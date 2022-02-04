Don't Miss
- Rotterdam ATP Tennis • Singles and Qualifying Draws and Order Of Play •
- CITI TASTE OF TENNIS INDIAN WELLS • March 7
- Federer confirms plans for 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London…doubles with Nadal?
- Barty, Djokovic, Raducanu, Medvedev Lead Laureus Nominees
- Tommy Paul Receives Delray Beach Open Wild Card
- Tennis Matches In Reno, Nevada, For U.S. Davis Cup vs. Colombia • Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda Lead U.S.
- Legends Unite: Rafa Nadal Joins Forces With Roger Federer For Laver Cup 2022
- Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe Takes Some Time Off Due To A Sore Elbow
- Ajla Tomljanovic to Wear Original Penquin
- Tennis Star Lt. Joseph Hunt Passing Remembered Today
- Althea Gibson’s “I Always Wanted To Be Somebody” Autobiography Re-Released
- Ricky’s Tennis preview and picks for this week’s ATP events in Montpellier, Pune, and Cordoba
- Australian Open 2022 Trophy Photo Gallery – Kokkinakis/Kyrgios, Nadal, Dodig/Mladenovic, and More
- Global Chick Does A Wrap Of the Australian Asterisk Open For Tennis | 10sBalls
- Nadal comes back from two sets down, stuns Medvedev to make history by winning Australian Open 2022
CITI TASTE OF TENNIS INDIAN WELLS • March 7
-
- Updated: February 4, 2022
Citi Taste of Tennis returns to the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa on March 7, 2022.
Join former world No. 1 Lindsay Davenport and celebrity chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Jon and Vinny’s for an unforgettable evening to celebrate the return of pro tennis to the desert.
Guests will also enjoy live entertainment and sample amazing cuisine prepared by the area’s leading chefs while rubbing elbows with your favorite tennis stars!
For more details or to purchase tickets for Citi Taste of Tennis please visit: Citi Taste of Tennis Indian Wells 2022.
← Previous Story Barty, Djokovic, Raducanu, Medvedev Lead Laureus Nominees