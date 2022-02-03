Tommy Paul Receives Delray Beach Open Wild Card

Former Delray Beach resident Tommy Paul returns to the Delray Beach Open on a wild card. Photo credit: Delray Beach Open

Tommy Paul is making a Delray Beach homecoming.

Miami resident Paul has been given the first Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com wild card for the 30th anniversary tournament taking place February 11-20th.

Paul, who previously lived in Delray Beach and was roommates with 2020 champion Reilly Opelka, is coming off a personal-best 25 wins in 2021 and achieved a career-high No. 41 ranking earlier in 2022.

The 24-year-old Olympian captured his first ATP Tour title last season in Stockholm and is a four-time winner on the ATP Challenger Tour. He will be making his third main draw appearance in Delray Beach, where he has won a match in each of his first two trips.

In honor of the 30th anniversary, all grandstand seats for Opening Weekend (sessions 1-4) are on sale starting at $30 and all kids 15 & under will get in free with a purchase of an adult ticket (Limit two kids per adult). All tickets for Monday, Feb. 14 (sessions 5-6) are buy one get one free for Valentine’s Day (day and night session. Box or reserved only. Use promo code: VDAY22).

In addition to competing in singles, Paul will partner with the first 10-time Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American in history, William Blumberg, as one of 14 doubles teams in the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com. Paul, a former French Open doubles quarterfinalist, is one of five players in the singles main draw also playing doubles in Delray Beach in 2022.

The doubles field, which will feature 16 total teams, also includes 2018 Delray Beach Open doubles champion Jackson Withrow, who is partnering with 2018 doubles finalist Nicholas Monroe. Fellow 2018 Delray Beach Open doubles finalist John-Patrick Smith also returns in 2022 and is partnering with two-time ATP Tour doubles finalist Luke Saville.

Below are the initial entries for the 2022 doubles draw. Field is subject to change.

Brandon Nakashima is in the Delray Beach field. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) + Jean-Julien Rojer (Netherlands): Reached semifinals in first tournament in 2022 in Melbourne. Rojer has won 22 doubles titles while Arevalo has captured a pair of ATP doubles titles.

Austin Krajicek (USA) + Hugo Nys (Monaco): Krajicek is an Olympian who owns four titles while Nys owns three titles.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kazakhstan) + Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Kazakhstan): Made finals in their first doubles event in 2022 in Melbourne. Qureshi has captured 18 doubles titles and is a former US Open finalist. Nedovyesov is a former National Player of the Year at Oklahoma State University.

Luke Saville (Australia) + John-Patrick Smith (Australia): Saville has reached two doubles finals. Smith is a 2018 Delray Beach Open doubles finalist.

Lloyd Glasspool (Great Britain) + Harri Hellovaara (Finland): Own one doubles title together • Hellovaara is a two-time ATP Tour doubles champion. Glasspool is a former NCAA doubles champion from the University of Texas.

Andre Goransson (Sweden) + Nathaniel Lammons (USA): Goransson won his first ATP Tour doubles title last season. Lammons is playing doubles in Delray for the second straight year.

Marcos Giron (USA) + Hans Hach Verdugo (Mexico): Hach Verdugo won his first ATP Tour doubles title last season. Giron is one of five players in both the Delray singles and doubles main draw.

Peter Gojowczyk (Germany) + Oscar Otte (Germany): Gojowczyk is a former singles finalist in Delray. Both are in the Delray singles and doubles main draw.

Evan King (USA) + Brandon Nakashima (USA): Both are playing doubles in Delray for the first time. Nakashima is also in the singles main draw.

Nicholas Monroe (USA) + Jackson Withrow (USA): Withrow is the 2018 doubles champion in Delray while Monroe is a 2018 Delray doubles finalist.

Ivan Sabanov (Serbia) + Matej Sabanov (Serbia): Twin brothers who won a title together last season.

Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mexico) + Max Schnur (USA): Won an ATP Challenger Tour doubles title together. Reyes-Varela won his first ATP Tour doubles title with Marcelo Arevalo. Schnur is a four-time All-Ivy League doubles team player.

William Blumberg (USA) + Tommy Paul (USA): Blumberg is the first 10-time ITA All-American in history. Paul is a former French Open doubles quarterfinalist.

Treat Huey (Philippines)+ Denis Kudla (USA): Two-time finalists on the ATP Challenger Tour. Huey is an eight-time doubles winner on the ATP Tour. Kudla is also playing singles in Delray.