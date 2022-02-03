﻿Federer confirms plans for 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London…doubles with Nadal?

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will join forces again at Laver Cup in London’s O2 Arena. Photo credit: EPA

By Ricky Dimon



It remains to be seen when–and if–Roger Federer will return to official competition on the ATP Tour.



Finally, though, there was a positive update to his 2022 schedule.



Federer confirmed on Thursday that he plans to participate in this year’s Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London. The Laver Cup Twitter handle made the announcement, to which the 40-year-old responded with various emojis expressing his excitement.



“I’m really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and Laver Cup is very much part of my plan,” Federer added. “It’s no secret that I love the event and I’m super excited to be returning to the O2 and to London, one of the greatest cities in the world.”

It is widely expected that Federer and Rafael Nadal will partner in doubles for Team Europe on at least one of the competition’s three days. They did the same in 2017 when the inaugural event was held in Prague, where the two all-time greats defeated Sam Querrey and Jack Sock of Team World 6-4, 1-6, 10-5.



“Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others around the world,” Federer continued. “He messaged me on social media after the Laver Cup in Boston last year suggesting we play doubles in London, and I am definitely up for a Laver Cup ‘Fedal’ comeback.”

“The Laver Cup is such a unique event and I’ve loved competing in it,” said Nadal, who just separated himself from Federer and Novak Djokovic on the all-time Grand Slam title table by winning No. 21 at the Australian Open. “I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain Bjorn (Borg).

“Roger has been a huge part of my career–a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great, and if we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers.”



Whereas Nadal has recovered from a 2021 foot injury with a dominant 10-0 match record so far this season, Federer has not taken the court since Wimbledon last summer. The Swiss has played in only five events since the start of 2021, but he remains in the top 30 (30th) thanks in part to a fourth-round performance at the French Open followed by a quarterfinal showing at Wimbledon.

In four previous installments of the Laver Cup, Team Europe is a perfect 4-0. Even without Federer or Nadal on the team last year, the Europeans still rolled by a record-setting 14-1 margin.

