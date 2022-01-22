- Australian Open 2022 Updated Singles Tennis Draws, Results and Day 7 Order Of Play
Australian Open 2022 Updated Singles Tennis Draws, Results and Day 7 Order Of Play
- Updated: January 22, 2022
Australian Open
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 17-30, 2022
A$75,000,000
History At Stake at 2022 Australian Open
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is bidding to become the first Aussie woman since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to raise the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in this 110th edition of the Australian Open. Reigning champion Naomi Osaka is competing for her third Australian Open title in the last four years. On the men’s side, Rafa Nadal, who beat Roger Federer to win the 2009 AO title, is playing for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam crown. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays for a second straight Slam title and continues his quest to reach the world No. 1 ranking. Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek are reigning men’s doubles champions. Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won the 2021 AO women’s doubles title. This is the 54th Australian Open of the Open Era.
