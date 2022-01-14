- Rafael Nadal and Dylan Alcott • Tennis Stars • Kia handover 130 fleet at new Kia Arena
- Novak Earns GOAT Status • Get Outta Australia Tennis
- Hot Shots! Australian Open Practice Photos – feat. Zverev, Osaka, Kerber, Medvedev, and Djokovic
- Australian Open Draws and Qualifying Results for 1/14/22
- Adelaide International 2 Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/15/22
- Sydney Tennis Classic Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/15/22
- Djokovic Still in the Australian Open Draw, in Top half with Zverev and Nadal
- Sydney Tennis Classic Quarter-Final Tennis Photos – feat. Kasatkina, Evans, Muguruza, Murray, Bencic, and More!
- Ricky’s Tennis Picks For The 2022 Grand Slams
- Australian Open Draws, Qualifying Results and Qualifying Order of Play for 1/14/22
- Sydney Tennis Classic Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/14/22
- Adelaide International 2 Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/14/22
- Australian Open 2022 Singles Draws Announced
- Australian Open Qualifying Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/13/22
- Hot Shots – Tennis Photos from Sydney featuring Murray, Badosa, Djokovic, Raducanu, and More!
Novak Earns GOAT Status • Get Outta Australia Tennis
-
- Updated: January 14, 2022
Statement regarding Mr. Novak Djokovic
Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr. Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.
This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.
In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr. Djokovic.
The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia’s interests in increasingly challenging operational environments.
Background (non-attributable)
The Minister for Immigration has broad discretionary powers to cancel visas where it is in the public interest to do so, including relying on a health, safety or good order basis.
Following an adverse decision under section 133C(3), the affected person would not be able to be granted a visa (while offshore) for a period of three years, except in certain circumstances. Certain circumstances include, compelling circumstances that affect the interests of Australia or compassionate or compelling circumstances affecting the interests of an Australian citizen, permanent resident or eligible New Zealand citizen.