Australian Open 2022 Singles Draws Announced

- Updated: January 13, 2022
The men’s and women’s singles draws for Australian Open 2022 have been released at Melbourne Park on Thursday.
World No.1 and nine-time singles champion in Melbourne Novak Djokovic is the men’s top seed, while 2009 Melbourne Park winner Rafael Nadal, the only other men’s singles winner in Australia who is seeded this year, is the sixth seed.
Women’s world No.1 Ashleigh Barty is the top seed for her home major for the second consecutive year, while defending and two-time Melbourne Park champion Naomi Osaka is the 13th seed for this year’s event.
Barty is the sole Australian seed in the women’s draw, while compatriot Alex de Minaur is the 32nd and final seed in the men’s draw.
The opening round of Australian Open 2022 commences on Monday, 17 January.