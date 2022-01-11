Rotterdam • 2022 STRONG LINE UP FOR THE ABN AMRO WORLD TENNIS TOURNAMENT • Richard Krajicek Is A Great Promoter & Tourney Director

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev leads a loaded Rotterdam field next month. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

With Daniil Medvedev leading the field captain, the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament has a very strong line up. With Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Rublev, Auger-Aliassime and Hurkacz, five players out of the global Top-10 will participate in Rotterdam Ahoy. The entry for the tournament, which will take place from February 5-13, closed today.

“We are delighted to see that the world’s top players have once again found their way to Rotterdam,” Tournament Director Richard Krajicek said. “While we had already announced the top-10 players, it is great to include names such as Shapovalov, Bautista Agut, Cilic, De Minaur and Goffin. They add to the attractiveness of our tournament.”

The list of players just outside the Top-10 is impressive. Former champion Gael Monfils (2019 and 2020) and top talent Jannik Sinner were announced earlier. With the addition of Cameron Norrie, Denis Shapovalov, Roberto Bautista Agut and Aslan Karatsev, more than half of the top-20 of the ATP Ranking participate in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

US Open 2014 winner Marin Cilic, finalist in Rotterdam that same year, is the second Grand Slam winner next to Medvedev.

NextGen stars

The NextGen stars category includes Jannik Sinner (20 years old) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (21). Denis Shapovalov (22) and Alex de Minaur (22) can also still be seen as part of the new generation.

“It is one of the important features of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament: The battle between the established order and up and coming talent,” Richard Krajicek said. “This year, too, that battle will undoubtedly lead to exciting matches.”

Follow the tournament live from the first match until the last

The tournament can be followed live in its entirety, on TennisTV and numerous international stations and on Ziggo Sport Tennis and the NOS in the Netherlands.

“We are very happy that all matches can be followed live,” Richard Krajicek said. “With these players, top matches can be seen every day and the sports fan won’t have to miss anything. We look forward to broadcasting the tournament in the most spectacular way possible.”

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Director and former Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek.

Wheelchair tournament

The entry for the ABN AMRO World Wheelchair Tennis Tournament, which will be held simultaneously in Rotterdam Ahoy, is also closed.

The list of participants includes eight players out of the top-10, amongst others defending champion Alfie Hewett and finalist Gordon Reid. The Dutch contribution comes from Tom Egberink and Maikel Scheffers.

PLAYER LIST 49TH ABN AMRO WORLD TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Nr Player Ranking

1 Daniil Medvedev 2

2 Stefanos Tsitsipas 4

3 Andrey Rublev 5

4 Felix Auger-Aliassime 9

5 Hubert Hurkacz 10

6 Jannik Sinner 11

7 Cameron Norrie 12

8 Denis Shapovalov 14

9 Roberto Bautista Agut 17

10 Gael Monfils 19

11 Aslan Karatsev 20

12 Nikoloz Basilashvili 23

13 Borna Coric 27 (Protected Ranking)

14 Marin Cilic 29

15 Karen Khachanov 30

16 Ugo Humbert 31

17 Lloyd Harris 32

18 Alex de Minaur 34

19 Alexander Bublik 35

20 Marton Fucsovics 38

21 Filip Krajinovic 39

22 David Goffin 45

23 Ilya Ivashka 48

Wildcards

24

25

26

The field will be further completed with:

• four players from the qualifying tournament

• a possible special exempt

• a possible A+ wildcard

If the latter two are not awarded, the next registered players will enter the tournament.