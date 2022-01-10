Sydney Tennis Classic Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/11/22

US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain returns to action Tuesday night vs. Elena Rybakina in Sydney. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT







Sydney Tennis Classic

Sydney, Australia

January 10-15, 2022

Prize Money: $521,000

Sydney Hosting Two Tournaments

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sydney is hosting both ATP and WTA events this week. The Sydney Tennis Classic women’s draw features 19 of the the WTA’s Top 30, including world No. 1 Ash Barty, No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, No. 5 Barbora Krejcikova, former No. 1 Simona Halep, 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. The men’s 250-tournament features former world No. 1 Andy Murray, explosive Aussie Nick Kyrgios, Aslan Karatsev and Reilly Opelka.

