Nadal Begins Season with Title in Melbourne, Monfils Triumphs at Adelaide ATP 250

By Ricky Dimon

Throughout much of their respective injury-plagued careers, it was hard to imagine either Rafael Nadal or Gael Monfils even playing tennis at 35 years old.



Fast forward to 2022 and both veterans are not only playing, but also winning.



Nadal and Monfils kicked off their seasons with respective ATP 250 titles on Sunday evening in Australia. After Nadal defeated qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6(6), 6-3 at the Melbourne Summer Set, Monfils beat Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4 in the Adelaide International final.



Nadal’s triumph was an especially important result as his preparation for the Australian Open began following a five-month hiatus from official competition due to a foot injury. The sixth-ranked Spaniard did not drop a set in three Melbourne matches while also benefiting from a first-round bye and a quarterfinal walkover. In the final against Cressy he saved one set point in the opening tiebreaker against and a break point midway through the second, ultimately getting the job done in one hour and 44 minutes.

“I want to thank all the organization here,” Nadal said during the trophy ceremony. “I feel privileged and a very lucky guy to be here again. I am coming back from some challenging moments in terms of injuries, so I can’t be happier. It means a lot to be back and with a trophy in my hands.”



This marks the second triumph in Rod Laver Arena for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, whose lone Australian Open title came in 2009.

“This court has always been very, very special for me,” Nadal added. “Rod Laver Arena is very, very special for everyone and it is more special because of you guys. You guys are a great crowd and I can’t thank you enough.”

In typical Monfils fashion, the Frenchman entertained fans in Adelaide all week long. He also did not lose a single set in the entire tournament, capping off his dominant run by defeating Khachanov in one hour and 20 minutes. The world No. 21 broke his opponent in the 10th and final game of each set to propel himself to victory.

“I want to say thanks to my team,” Monfils said at the trophy ceremony. “We have had some tough moments; we lost a little bit of faith, but we came back strong from July last year. It is amazing to play in front of you guys, to play in front of a full crowd with a good spirit and atmosphere. This is amazing.

“It is a great tournament. I have been training here since 2009. I know the place very well. I love Adelaide and am very happy to win the title here.”

Monfils is also signed up for this week’s 250 in Adelaide, while Nadal will stay in Melbourne to practice in advance of the Australian Open.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.