Melbourne Summer Set Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/9/22
- Updated: January 8, 2022
Melbourne Summer Set
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 4-9, 2022
Prize Money: $521,000
Champions Return to Melbourne
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal returns to action at the Melbourne 250 event for his first Tour-level event in five months. Fellow former world No. 1 Andy Murray, who defeated Nadal at the Abu Dhabi exhibition last month, second-seeded Reilly Opelka, Grigor Dimitrov and wild card Nick Kyrgios are among the other notable names in the draw. The tournament is played on the same Melbourne Park courts that will host the Australian Open starting January 17th.
Melbourne Summer Set
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Results for Saturday, January 8: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, January 9: click here