- Day 3 Tennis Photos from Adelaide Feat. Ash Barty, Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, and More!
- Does The Sport Of Tennis Lack Common Sense?
- ATP Cup – Day 4 & 5 Photo Gallery featuring Stefanos Tsitsipas, Pablo Carreno Busta, Daniil Medvedev, and More!
- Adelaide International 1 Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/6/22
- Melbourne Summer Set Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/6/22
- Hot Shots! – Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka Melbourne Summer Set Training Sessions
- Australia Wakes Up To the News that NoVax Djokovic was given permission To Arrive Against Protocol
- Adelaide International 1 Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/5/22
- Melbourne Summer Set Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/5/22
- Sky is Blue, Water is Wet: Djokovic Gets Medical Exemption to Play Australian Open
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN STATEMENT • Novak Djokovic Got His Exemption Approved
- Novak Djokovic Receives Medical Exemption to Play Australian Open
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN News • Kia Arena unveiled at Melbourne Park
- Photo Gallery – Day 2 at the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament feat. Badosa, Millman, Barty, Azarenka and More!
- Tennis Photo Gallery – Day 2 at the Melbourne Summer Set feat. Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray and More!
Melbourne Summer Set Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/6/22
-
- Updated: January 5, 2022
Melbourne Summer Set
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 4-9, 2022
Prize Money: $521,000
Champions Return to Melbourne
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal returns to action at the Melbourne 250 event for his first Tour-level event in five months. Fellow former world No. 1 Andy Murray, who defeated Nadal at the Abu Dhabi exhibition last month, second-seeded Reilly Opelka, Grigor Dimitrov and wild card Nick Kyrgios are among the other notable names in the draw. The tournament is played on the same Melbourne Park courts that will host the Australian Open starting January 17th.
Melbourne Summer Set
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Results for Wednesday, January 5: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, January 6: click here