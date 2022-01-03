Global Chick Shares Tales and Tidbits with Tennis Balls / 10sBalls • Missing the Williams Sisters • Feel Better Emma

• Australian Open is for the first time since 1998 going ahead without Venus or Serena Williams. I wouldn’t want to leave home either if I had a super great waterfront in Miami.

• Super fast and speedy Alex De Minaur beat Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Cup yesterday. The Italian is ranked No.7 so this would count as a bit of a surprise win. Aussie Max Purcell, who replaced James Duckworth lost to Jannik Sinner easily. The Aussies went on the claim the tie after John Peers and Luke Saville took care of Matteo Berrettini and Simone Bolelli in the doubles.

• Back to Luke Saville and Daria Saville, nee Gavrilova. Mrs. Saville played her first match of the year with her new name. And Dasha won.

• Feeling a bit sorry for Emma Raducanu, let’s hope she can focus on her game and her game only. It seems like everyone has an opinion about her game and how/when and where. Good luck Emma – Stay focused and good luck! ( and not everyone bounces right back after Covid )

• Bernard Tomic is up and about training this morning. Great to see. Please update us on your schedule Bernard.

• We had the pleasure of seeing Aussie Legend John Fitzgerald as the on-court interviewer at the ATP Cup. “Fitzy” as well as having a great career himself was also the Davis Cup captain for Australia. Fitzy and Wally Masur were great Davis Cup leaders. They took over after John Newcombe and Tony Roche. The good old days.

• So much tennis action right now. The TV stays on all day. I may take a trip out to the courts now.

• If you are in Sydney right now, take the ferry to Manly. Super cute little/small place with lots to do.