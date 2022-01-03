- ATP Cup – Day 3 Photo Gallery featuring Schwartzman, Tsitsipas, Bautista Agut, Ruud and More!
- Day 1 – Adelaide International Tennis Photo Gallery featuring Tomljanovic, Barty, Sakkari, and More!
- Global Chick Shares Tales and Tidbits with Tennis Balls / 10sBalls • Missing the Williams Sisters • Feel Better Emma
- Melbourne Summer Set Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/4/22
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for the Melbourne Summer Set ATP 250: Nadal, Murray, Kyrgios in Action
- ATP Cup – Day 1 and 2 Mega Photo Gallery from Sydney feat. De Minaur, Zverev, Medvedev, Berrettini and More!
- Melbourne Summer Set Draws and Order Of Play for 1/3/22
- Global Chick Shares Tennis Tidbits • Nick Krygios, ATP Cup, Serena And More
- Rafa Nadal Practices in Melbourne
- Jan 1, 2022 from Sydney Australia • The Tennis Begins • Happy New Year
- Happy New Year From 10sBalls / Tennis Balls
- Nadal Arrives in Melbourne, Djokovic Practicing in Spain Prior to Australian Open
- Happy New Year From Australian Tennis • Bring Back Davis Cup As We Knew It
- 2022 ATP Cup Preview: With Djokovic and Rublev Missing, Italy Could be the Favorite to Win
- Tennis Tidbits • Global Chick • 31 December Last Day of the Year
Global Chick Shares Tales and Tidbits with Tennis Balls / 10sBalls • Missing the Williams Sisters • Feel Better Emma
-
- Updated: January 3, 2022
• Australian Open is for the first time since 1998 going ahead without Venus or Serena Williams. I wouldn’t want to leave home either if I had a super great waterfront in Miami.
• Super fast and speedy Alex De Minaur beat Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Cup yesterday. The Italian is ranked No.7 so this would count as a bit of a surprise win. Aussie Max Purcell, who replaced James Duckworth lost to Jannik Sinner easily. The Aussies went on the claim the tie after John Peers and Luke Saville took care of Matteo Berrettini and Simone Bolelli in the doubles.
• Back to Luke Saville and Daria Saville, nee Gavrilova. Mrs. Saville played her first match of the year with her new name. And Dasha won.
• Feeling a bit sorry for Emma Raducanu, let’s hope she can focus on her game and her game only. It seems like everyone has an opinion about her game and how/when and where. Good luck Emma – Stay focused and good luck! ( and not everyone bounces right back after Covid )
• Bernard Tomic is up and about training this morning. Great to see. Please update us on your schedule Bernard.
• We had the pleasure of seeing Aussie Legend John Fitzgerald as the on-court interviewer at the ATP Cup. “Fitzy” as well as having a great career himself was also the Davis Cup captain for Australia. Fitzy and Wally Masur were great Davis Cup leaders. They took over after John Newcombe and Tony Roche. The good old days.
• So much tennis action right now. The TV stays on all day. I may take a trip out to the courts now.
• If you are in Sydney right now, take the ferry to Manly. Super cute little/small place with lots to do.