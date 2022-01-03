Adelaide International 1 Draws, Results and Order Of Play for 1/4/22

No. 4-seeded Paula Badosa (L) is set to face Victoria Azarenka on Tuesday in an Adelaide blockbuster rematch of the BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells final. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Adelaide International 1

Adelaide, Australia

January 3-9, 2022

Prize Money: $521,000





Adelaide Hosting Two Tournaments

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Adelaide is hosting both ATP and WTA events this week. World No. 1 Ash Barty headlines the WTA 500 tounament that features Wimbledon semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka, Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa and Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Sofia Kenin. This week marks the first of two ATP 250 events Adelaide hosts during the 2022 Australian summer. The first is the Adelaide International 1, set for January 3-9. Gael Monfils is the top seed and Russian Karen Khachanov is seeded second. This event was first held in Adelaide in 2020, when it was won by Andrey Rublev. Last year, because of the pandemic, it was temporarily moved to Melbourne, where Jannik Sinner lifted the trophy.



