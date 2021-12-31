- Nadal Arrives in Melbourne, Djokovic Practicing in Spain Prior to Australian Open
- Happy New Year From Australian Tennis • Bring Back Davis Cup As We Knew It
- 2022 ATP Cup Preview: With Djokovic and Rublev Missing, Italy Could be the Favorite to Win
- Tennis Tidbits • Global Chick • 31 December Last Day of the Year
- Tennis/10sBalls • Global Chick• It Really Was A To December To Remember • December 31, 2021
- Australian Open Celebrates Inaugural First Nations Day
- Tennis Tidbits, Gossip And More From Australia • And Novak Does Not Belong in a Country That’s Had so Much Covid Lockdown
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN VISION ALERT: Osaka, Barty, Murray, Berrettini and De Minaur practice ahead of AO lead in events in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne
- Tennis on The Telly In U.K. & 2022 ATP Cup is Live on Tennis Channel December 31-January 9
- ATP CUP • Novak Djokovic Withdraws • France to play Austria • All The Teams and Players listed
- Global Chick Checks In • So Much Tennis Going on Down Under • Australian Open Warm-ups
- Sydney Tennis Classic Awards Wildcard for Nick Kyrgios
- Another Australian Open Tennis With Covid • Bernie Tomic is Trying a Comeback • And Global Chick Returns • Kooyong is ready For a Return in 2023
- Dominic Thiem Uses Social Media To announce Update On his Tennis Schedule For 2022
- AO Arrival Day: Naomi Osaka, Mackenzie McDonald and More Arrive in Melbourne
Nadal Arrives in Melbourne, Djokovic Practicing in Spain Prior to Australian Open
-
- Updated: December 31, 2021
By Ricky Dimon
Rafael
Nadal has arrived in Melbourne. Novak Djokovic may not be too far behind.
Things are gearing up for the 2022 tennis season — which begins on Saturday with the ATP Cup — and two of the tour’s three 20-time Grand Slam champions look like they are ready to go.
Nadal’s status for the Australian Open and other stops on the Australian summer swing had been in doubt because of both a foot injury and a Covid-19 case. The Spaniard lost both of his matches at the Abu Dhabi exhibition earlier this month upon his return from a 2021 foot issue, after which he tested positive for the virus. Now, though, Nadal has reportedly recovered from Covid and has already arrived in Melbourne.
“Don’t
tell anyone…here I am,” the 35-year-old posted on Twitter, adding some emojis
for emphasis.
Nadal is scheduled to play the Melbourne Summer Set, a 250-point tournament at Melbourne Park, next week. That should give Nadal — and all other participants in the 28-man field — perfect preparation for the Australian Open, which is obviously played at the same location. Other players currently on that 250 entry list are Nick Kyrgios, Reilly Opelka, Grigor Dimitrov, Lloyd Harris, David Goffin, and Botic Van de Zandschulp. Nadal’s last match of 2021 was a loss to Harris at the Washington, D.C. event this past summer before he withdrew from the U.S. Open and all other remaining tournaments.
Djokovic
may not be playing the Melbourne 250 and he also withdrew from Serbia’s ATP Cup
team, but it looks like he is preparing for the Aussie Open. The world No. 1,
who has triumphed in Rod Laver Arena a record nine times, was seen practicing
in Marbella, Spain on Friday with the same balls that will be used in
Melbourne.
If Djokovic does end up pulling out of the Australian Open because of Covid-19 health and safety protocols, he will join an absentee list that already includes Roger Federer (knee), Dominic Thiem (wrist), and Stan Wawrinka (knee). On the women’s side, Serena Williams remains sidelined and her bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title will be on hold until at least the French Open.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.