Tennis/10sBalls • Global Chick• It Really Was A To December To Remember • December 31, 2021

- Updated: December 30, 2021
Last day of 2021 – We welcome 2022 From OZ.
Andy Murray is kicking off the year with a shorter hair do. He has arrived Down Under. Welcome Sir Andy!
Memorial Drive in Adelaide is getting a facelift. New seats on the Centre Court, and a new roof on the sunken court. The redevelopment of the Memorial Drive Centre Court is costing $44 million, and will be event ready in time for the upcoming tournaments in January. South Australians are very supportive of their tennis events and we normally see a sold out stadium.
South Australia’s Premier said “South Australia has done so incredibly well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s our willingness to listen to the health advice that means we’re able to hold events like his one in January.”
The Adelaide International events will take place from the 2-15 of January. From the 2nd to the 9th of January we will see an ATP 250 event and a WTA 500 event. The following week from the 9th to the 15th of January a WTA 250 and an ATP 250 will take place.
We are looking forward to see Elina Svitolina back on court. She has hired a new team lead by famous coach Gunther Bresnik, who will take on a role as a consulting coach and work with her husband Gael Monfils as well. Andis Juska a former ATP Tour player from Latvia will be her full time coach. Good luck at the Adelaide International to Mr. & Mrs. Monfils.
Elina Svitolina announces her new coaching team for 2022 season 🎾— Top Five Management (@TopFiveMgmt) December 23, 2021
Get to know more about her new staff:https://t.co/HV5AcD5LhI pic.twitter.com/b03iLTZBwr
Also playing in Adelaide are John Isner, Karen Khachanov, Marin Cilic and Australia’s James Duckworth. Ducks had a great year reaching a career high of No. 47 in November. He is currently sitting at No.49. James has been working with big serving former ATP player Wayne Arthurs for the past 12 months. Wayno and Ducks will continue working together in 2022. Can’t wait to follow Ducks this summer.
Bernard Tomic has had his second jab. Nick Kyrgios is reminding us he just does his own thing!
Lots of Healthy Wishes & Happy New Year to you all.
Global Chick