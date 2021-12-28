Another Australian Open Tennis With Covid • Bernie Tomic is Trying a Comeback • And Global Chick Returns • Kooyong is ready For a Return in 2023

Australia is one big country – or maybe not. Each state have their own rules and regulations. This is very confusing for travellers, to take or not to take the test, how long do I have to quarantine, will the borders close on me? If you are a tennis player it is slightly different. Novak Djokovic is on the news every day, is he coming? Not coming? Should he be coming? Melbournites seem to be slightly upset by the fact he is getting an exemption – or is he? The Victorians have been locked down for so long, the longest in the world, and the government insists on making different rules for sports people including AFL, NRL and the tennis players. It is a crazy world right now, Global Chick is just as confused. But one thing that is exciting is Bernard Tomic’s comeback.

photo credit: @real.bernardtomic (instagram)

Loving the new haircut and colour, the new black matt Ferrari in the garage. Bernard posted on his Instagram the “between the legs” underarm serve that got him the win against Nick Kyrgios at the Kooyong Classic on a Wednesday the week before the Australian Open in 2019. This was probably one of the most talked about tennis shots on social media. The amount of coverage all around the world, this shot was talked about for months after the exhibition was concluded.

On another note – Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club released a statement in October announcing the Kooyong Classic tournament is cancelled in 2022. Kooyong President Adam Cossar said – “We are disappointed having to make this decision but with the great deal of uncertainty over the recent months about the arrangements that would be in place in January, it has not been possible to make the necessary plans to deliver the best and safest sporting and hospitality experience for our players, spectators, sponsors, broadcasters, members and event staff.”

The Kooyong Classic, is always Global Chick’s favourite tournament will be back in 2023. The Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club has had a major facelift. The old centre court where all the tennis stars from all eras have played now looks different. Kooyong is “The Spiritual Home of Australian Tennis”. Australian Open was played on the beautiful grass court at Kooyong until 1988, when the tournament moved in to Melbourne Park.

We are looking forward to ATP Cup in Sydney with Alex de Minaur leading the Australian team. Love seeing “Demon” and his girlfriend Katie Boulter together, super cute couple. Wishing Alex the best for the Aussie Summer of tennis.

We are hoping Stefanos Tsitsipas will try some Vegemite on his toast, maybe even in combination with black caviar. Remember Vegemite taste better on white toast @stefanostsitsipas98

Global Chick is Back and plans to be everywhere! TennisBalls has missed her and her insights.