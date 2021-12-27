- TennisBalls / 10sBalls Photos of WTA Players • Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Camila Giorgi, and Garbine Muguruza
Was Abu Dhabi a tennis Super Spreader? The Spanish Armada went out with Covid • Rafa, Carlos Moya and Marc Lopez
- Updated: December 27, 2021
We don’t know what precautions were taken. We don’t know what the protocols were.
First Emma Raducanu tested positive at the Abu Dhabi exhibition. We can’t remember the rest of the order of players or coaches testing positive because there were so many.
This was an exo. So there weren’t many players there. Ok. Here’s the list:
Andrey Rublev
Emma Raducanu
Ons Jabeur
Belinda Bencic
Denis Shapovalov
Rafael Nadal
Carlos Moya
Marc Lopez
Safe so far from
Andy Murray
Dan Evans
and
Taylor Fritz. (although he was rumored to have tested positive during World Team Tennis in November)
Editor’s Note • tennis protocols in a pandemic ? Basically there are none. The exceptions have exceptions. Or our favorite exemptions: Since when are Tennis Players “Essential Workers ?” Since the pandemic they have pretty much gone about their business as usual. The ATP President maybe doesn’t care. Maybe He wants a smaller tour anyway … more on that later.
But the quarantine regulations vary. When Aryna Sabalenka got Covid at the BNP Paribas Open they didn’t move her to an assigned quarantine location. She stayed in her hotel?
When a credentialed individual got tested at the US Open in NYC it was interesting. The player was put behind a curtain by themselves to make a mouth PCR test. Why wasn’t it witnessed? Why was the coffee right near the testing area? Tennis has no protocols. The players put their towels in a box. That’s about it. (LJ)