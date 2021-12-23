TennisBalls / 10sBalls Wishes the Tennis WORLD a Very Merry Christmas. Our Friends in Australia Will be Celebrating Tonight.

As you can see Santa Is still hitting some balls.





This was the FAVORITE gift. Thank you Roger, Robbie, Lynette and Team8.





Making new T-shirts for 2022.





We want to show that we finally have both names.



10sBalls

TennisBalls



It only took us 10 years. But we were patient.



We are beginning our 12 year traveling the WORLD 🌍. Originally by Planes ✈️ but more now virtually. 🎾 thanks to 🦠 Covid germs.



We are loving covering the sport. There’s so many fine players. So many of our Friends are still on tour. We hope lots of tennis rackets are under 🎄 trees this year. It’s the best game to play for a healthy life. We wish the pickle ballers and POP players and Padel Players Happy Holidays. But for certain.



TENNIS is THE BEST Sport FOR A Lifetime 🎾 !

