- TennisBalls / 10sBalls Wishes the Tennis WORLD a Very Merry Christmas
- Summer Tennis Schedule From Oz • Leading up to Australian Open 2022
- AUSTRALIAN OPEN WILD CARDS • Sam Stosur, Daria Saville, Storm Sanders and Maddison Inglis
- There’s Still Time to Order Incrediwear Sports Supports
- Wishing You a Happy Holiday and a Joyful New Year!
- Félix Auger-Aliassime is Tennis Canada’s Male Player of The Year
- Another December To Remember, Gossip, Facts, Hearsay • Oh And RAFA Nadal Got Covid • From 10sBalls
- Belinda Bencic tests positive for Covid-19
- Jannik Sinner Joins Strong Group Of Tennis Players in Rotterdam at 49th ABN AMRO CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Nadal Already in Doubt for Australia, now Positive Covid-19 tests Further Complicates Matters
- Rublev takes title at Mubadala Championship, Andy Murray runner-up and Rafa Nadal Winless In Abu Dhabi
- Rafa Nadal Tests Positive for Coronavirus
- Dominic Thiem Suffers a Setback With His Wrist. Australian Open Tennis in Question
- TennisBalls Comes Up With More Gossip, Facts, and Tidbits
- Jamie Murray • Schroders announce Battle of the Brits Tennis postponed Due To Covid
TennisBalls / 10sBalls Wishes the Tennis WORLD a Very Merry Christmas
-
- Updated: December 23, 2021
TennisBalls / 10sBalls Wishes the Tennis WORLD a Very Merry Christmas. Our Friends in Australia Will be Celebrating Tonight.
As you can see Santa Is still hitting some balls.
This was the FAVORITE gift. Thank you Roger, Robbie, Lynette and Team8.
Making new T-shirts for 2022.
We want to show that we finally have both names.
10sBalls
TennisBalls
It only took us 10 years. But we were patient.
We are beginning our 12 year traveling the WORLD 🌍. Originally by Planes ✈️ but more now virtually. 🎾 thanks to 🦠 Covid germs.
We are loving covering the sport. There’s so many fine players. So many of our Friends are still on tour. We hope lots of tennis rackets are under 🎄 trees this year. It’s the best game to play for a healthy life. We wish the pickle ballers and POP players and Padel Players Happy Holidays. But for certain.
TENNIS is THE BEST Sport FOR A Lifetime 🎾 !