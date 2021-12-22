He also earns the titles of Most Improved Male Player of the Year and Male Singles Player of the Year.



Tennis Canada announced that Félix Auger-Aliassime earned three Tennis Canada Excellence Awards: Male Player of the Year, Male Singles Player of the Year and Most Improved Male Player of the Year. The other Excellence Awards in men’s tennis went to Denis Shapovalov, Male Doubles Player of the Year, and Jaden Weekes, Male Junior Player of the Year.



“Félix, Denis and Jaden had excellent seasons, and we are very pleased to honour them today,” said Michael Downey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tennis Canada. “In the challenging conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, all three found ways to stand out and deliver exceptional performances. Félix—the first Canadian to reach the men’s semifinal of the US Open—pursued his meteoric ascent, rising to a career-high World No.10. Denis was the first player since Milos Raonic to reach for the semifinals of Wimbledon before falling to World No.1 Novak Djokovic. Finally, on the junior circuit, Jaden showed us all that he is one of the brightest stars among the new generation of players.”



At only 21 years old, Félix Auger-Aliassime is Tennis Canada’s Male Player of the Year and Male Singles Player of the Year for the first time in his career and the Most Improved Male Player of the Year for the second. The Quebecer started out the season at No.21 and ended it as the World No.11 after moving up to a career high at No.10. In addition to his brilliant run at Flushing Meadows, he competed in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and two ATP finals (Stuttgart and Melbourne 2). He closed out the year with a record of 38 wins and 24 losses that includes notable victories over Top 10 players (No.6 Alexander Zverev, No.8 Matteo Berrettini, No.8 Roger Federer and No.10 Diego Schwartzman).





In addition to his remarkable season in singles, which he ended as World No.14 after climbing as high as No.10 in July and August, Denis Shapovalov made his mark in doubles and secured his third consecutive title of Male Doubles Player of the Year. With his long-time partner Rohan Bopanna, the Ontarian competed in the quarterfinals of two Masters 1000 events (Madrid and Indian Wells) and the semifinals of the ATP 250 St. Petersburg Open.



On the junior circuit, Jaden Weekes of Lasalle, Québec, had a very successful season. He posted a record of 23 wins and 11 losses (including an impressive 20–4 record on hard courts) and won two Grade 3 titles this year, in Canada (Repentigny, Québec) and Israel (Ramat Hasharon). His performances gave him a tremendous boost in the rankings from No.593 to No.81.



PLAYER OF THE YEAR



Year Male Player of the Year Female Player of the Year 1982 Réjean Genois Marjorie Blackwood 1983 Glenn Michibata Carling Bassett 1984 Martin Wostenholme Carling Bassett 1985 Glenn Michibata Carling Bassett 1986 Andrew Sznajder Helen Kelesi 1987 Grant Connell Helen Kelesi 1988 Andrew Sznajder Jill Hetherington 1989 Andrew Sznajder Helen Kelesi 1990 Grant Connell Helen Kelesi 1991 Grant Connell Patricia Hy 1992 Grant Connell Patricia Hy 1993 Greg Rusedski Patricia Hy 1994 Sébastien Lareau Jana Nejedly 1995 Grant Connell Patricia Hy-Boulais 1996 Sébastien Lareau Patricia Hy-Boulais 1997 Daniel Nestor Patricia Hy-Boulais 1998 No record of award No record of award 1999 No record of award No record of award 2000 Daniel Nestor and Sébastien Lareau Sonya Jeyaseelan 2001 Daniel Nestor Jana Nejedly 2002 Frédéric Niemeyer Maureen Drake 2003 Daniel Nestor Maureen Drake 2004 Daniel Nestor Aleksandra Wozniak 2005 Daniel Nestor Stéphanie Dubois 2006 Frank Dancevic Aleksandra Wozniak 2007 Daniel Nestor Stéphanie Dubois 2008 Daniel Nestor Aleksandra Wozniak 2009 Daniel Nestor Aleksandra Wozniak 2010 Daniel Nestor Rebecca Marino 2011 Milos Raonic Rebecca Marino 2012 Milos Raonic Aleksandra Wozniak 2013 Milos Raonic Eugenie Bouchard 2014 Milos Raonic Eugenie Bouchard 2015 Milos Raonic Eugenie Bouchard 2016 Milos Raonic Eugenie Bouchard 2017 Denis Shapovalov Bianca Andreescu 2018 Milos Raonic Eugenie Bouchard 2019 Denis Shapovalov Bianca Andreescu 2020 Milos Raonic Leylah Annie Fernandez 2021 Félix Auger-Aliassime Leylah Annie Fernandez





FÉLIX AUGER-ALIASSIME NOMMÉ JOUEUR DE L’ANNÉE 2021 DE TENNIS CANADA

Il remporte aussi les prix de Joueur le plus amélioré et de Joueur de simple de l’année.

Tennis Canada a annoncé mercredi que Félix Auger-Aliassime était le lauréat de ses Prix d’excellence dans les catégories Joueur de l’année, Joueur de simple de l’année ainsi que Joueur le plus amélioré. Les autres Prix d’excellence de 2021 pour les catégories masculines ont été décernés à Denis Shapovalov et à Jaden Weekes, respectivement en tant que Joueur de double de l’année et Joueur junior de l’année.



« Félix, Denis et Jaden ont connu d’excellentes saisons et nous sommes très heureux de les honorer aujourd’hui », mentionnait Michael Downey, président et chef de la direction de Tennis Canada. « Dans des conditions difficiles imposées par la pandémie de COVID-19, ils ont tous les trois su se démarquer et offrir des performances d’exception. Félix, qui est devenu le premier Canadien à atteindre la demi-finale des Internationaux des États-Unis, a poursuivi son ascension fulgurante et a même atteint le 10e échelon du classement de l’ATP, soit un sommet personnel. De son côté, Denis a été le premier joueur depuis Milos Raonic à se qualifier pour le carré d’as de Wimbledon avant de tomber aux mains du numéro un mondial Novak Djokovic. Finalement, chez les juniors, Jaden a retenu l’attention en démontrant qu’il était l’un des plus beaux espoirs de la relève. »



Âgé seulement de 21 ans, Félix Auger-Aliassime est nommé Joueur de l’année et Joueur de simple de l’année par Tennis Canada pour la toute première fois ainsi que Joueur le plus amélioré pour une deuxième fois. Le Québécois, qui a amorcé la saison au 21e rang mondial, a terminé au 11e échelon après avoir occupé momentanément le 10e rang, un sommet personnel. En plus de son parcours exceptionnel à Flushing Meadows, il a également été quart de finaliste à Wimbledon et finaliste à deux reprises, soit aux tournois de Stuttgart et de Melbourne 2. Il termine l’année avec une fiche de 38 victoires et 24 défaites, remportant entre autres quatre victoires notables contre des joueurs du top 10 (Alexander Zverev – 6e, Matteo Berrettini – 8e, Roger Federer – 8e et Diego Schwartzman – 10e).

En plus de connaître une saison remarquable en simple qu’il a terminé au 14e rang après avoir lui aussi occupé la 10e place au cours des mois de juillet et d’août, l’Ontarien Denis Shapovalov s’est également illustré en double, décrochant du même coup le prix du Joueur de double de l’année pour une troisième année de suite. Aux côtés de son partenaire de longue date Rohan Bopanna, il a notamment participé aux quarts de finale de deux épreuves du Circuit Masters 1000 (Madrid et Indian Wells) et était demi-finaliste au tournoi ATP 250 de Saint-Pétersbourg.



Jaden Weekes (Lasalle, Québec) a, quant à lui, connu du succès chez les juniors. Compilant une fiche globale de 23 victoires et 11 défaites (dont un impressionnant dossier de 20-4 sur surface dure), il a remporté deux titres de catégorie 3 cette année : en sol canadien, au tournoi de Repentigny, et en Israël, au tournoi de Ramat Hasharon. Grâce à ces résultats, il a fait un important bon au classement mondial junior de l’ITF, terminant au 81e échelon après avoir amorcé la saison au 593e rang.



JOUEURS PAR EXCELLENCE



Année Joueur de l’année Joueuse de l’année 1982 Réjean Genois Marjorie Blackwood 1983 Glenn Michibata Carling Bassett 1984 Martin Wostenholme Carling Bassett 1985 Glenn Michibata Carling Bassett 1986 Andrew Sznajder Helen Kelesi 1987 Grant Connell Helen Kelesi 1988 Andrew Sznajder Jill Hetherington 1989 Andrew Sznajder Helen Kelesi 1990 Grant Connell Helen Kelesi 1991 Grant Connell Patricia Hy 1992 Grant Connell Patricia Hy 1993 Greg Rusedski Patricia Hy 1994 Sébastien Lareau Jana Nejedly 1995 Grant Connell Patricia Hy-Boulais 1996 Sébastien Lareau Patricia Hy-Boulais 1997 Daniel Nestor Patricia Hy-Boulais 1998 Pas de prix décerné Pas de prix décerné 1999 Pas de prix décerné Pas de prix décerné 2000 Daniel Nestor et Sébastien Lareau Sonya Jeyaseelan 2001 Daniel Nestor Jana Nejedly 2002 Frédéric Niemeyer Maureen Drake 2003 Daniel Nestor Maureen Drake 2004 Daniel Nestor Aleksandra Wozniak 2005 Daniel Nestor Stéphanie Dubois 2006 Frank Dancevic Aleksandra Wozniak 2007 Daniel Nestor Stéphanie Dubois 2008 Daniel Nestor Aleksandra Wozniak 2009 Daniel Nestor Aleksandra Wozniak 2010 Daniel Nestor Rebecca Marino 2011 Milos Raonic Rebecca Marino 2012 Milos Raonic Aleksandra Wozniak 2013 Milos Raonic Eugenie Bouchard 2014 Milos Raonic Eugenie Bouchard 2015 Milos Raonic Eugenie Bouchard 2016 Milos Raonic Eugenie Bouchard 2017 Denis Shapovalov Bianca Andreescu 2018 Milos Raonic Eugenie Bouchard 2019 Denis Shapovalov Bianca Andreescu 2020 Milos Raonic Leylah Annie Fernandez 2021 Félix Auger-Aliassime Leylah Annie Fernandez



