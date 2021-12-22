10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / AUSTRALIAN OPEN WILD CARDS • Sam Stosur, Daria Saville, Storm Sanders and Maddison Inglis

AUSTRALIAN OPEN WILD CARDS • Sam Stosur, Daria Saville, Storm Sanders and Maddison Inglis

Daria Gavrilova, Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley and Maddison Inglis. Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley announces the first AO wildcard recipients , which include Daria Gavrilova and Maddison Inglis on the brand new 5,000-seat show court at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ Fiona Hamilton
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley today revealed the first AO 2022 wildcards, with eight-time Grand Slam champion Sam StosurDaria Saville (nee Gavrilova)Maddison Inglis and Storm Sanders set to compete in the singles main draw from January 17-30th at Melbourne Park. 

Former top 20 player and Australian representative Saville joined Inglis in Melbourne for the first hit on the brand new 5,000 seat show court today. Accessible to ground pass holders, the court has been designed with comfort in mind, offering additional shade along with a great viewing experience and a fantastic atmosphere for tennis fans.

 Inglis, a 23-year-old from Perth, is set to make her third Australian Open main draw appearance. The world No.140 won five WTA main draw matches during a career-best 2021 season. 

“I’m really, really excited,” Inglis said of receiving a wildcard. “It’s my favorite tournament of the whole year … so I can’t wait.” 

Saville, who married fellow Aussie tennis player Luke Saville earlier this month, is looking forward to contesting her eighth Australian Open main draw.
Daria Gavrilova Savillie and Maddison Inglis on the brand new 5,000-seat show court at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ Fiona Hamilton
The 27-year-old is a former world No.20 and has twice reached the fourth round at the tournament (in 2016 and 2017) and will look to capitalize on the opportunity after missing most of the 2021 season due to injury.

 “I’ve had 10 months off and was working really hard to get back, so I’m really excited to have a chance and the opportunity to play in the main draw of the Australian Open,” Saville said. 

Sanders has been rewarded with a wildcard following a career-best season. The 27-year-old, whose ranking peaked at world No.119 in October, last contested an Australian Open singles main draw in 2016. 

Stosur, the US Open 2011 champion and former world No.4, is set to make her 20th Australian Open main draw appearance. The 37-year-old has previously advanced to the fourth round twice, in 2006 and 2010. Further AO wildcard announcements will be made in due course.

 AO 2022 women’s main draw wildcards (as at 22 December 2021)
Storm Sanders (WA)
Maddison Inglis (WA)
Samantha Stosur (Qld)
Daria Saville (Vic)
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD 
• 4 more players to soon be announced • 