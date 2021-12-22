AUSTRALIAN OPEN WILD CARDS • Sam Stosur, Daria Saville, Storm Sanders and Maddison Inglis

The 27-year-old is a former world No.20 and has twice reached the fourth round at the tournament (in 2016 and 2017) and will look to capitalize on the opportunity after missing most of the 2021 season due to injury.



“I’ve had 10 months off and was working really hard to get back, so I’m really excited to have a chance and the opportunity to play in the main draw of the Australian Open,” Saville said.



Sanders has been rewarded with a wildcard following a career-best season. The 27-year-old, whose ranking peaked at world No.119 in October, last contested an Australian Open singles main draw in 2016.



Stosur, the US Open 2011 champion and former world No.4, is set to make her 20th Australian Open main draw appearance. The 37-year-old has previously advanced to the fourth round twice, in 2006 and 2010. Further AO wildcard announcements will be made in due course.



AO 2022 women’s main draw wildcards (as at 22 December 2021)

Storm Sanders (WA)

Maddison Inglis (WA)

Samantha Stosur (Qld)

Daria Saville (Vic)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

• 4 more players to soon be announced •