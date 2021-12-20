- Rublev takes title at Mubadala Championship, Andy Murray runner-up and Rafa Nadal Winless In Abu Dhabi
Rafa Nadal Tests Positive for Coronavirus
- Updated: December 20, 2021
Rafael Nadal is the latest star to contract Coronavirus.
The 35-year-old Nadal has tested positive for Coronavirus after returning home from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.
Nadal was vaccinated last spring with the Pfizer vaccine.
“On my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for Covid in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain,” Nadal said in a social media post. “Both in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi we passed controls every two days and all were negative, the last being on Friday and having the results on Saturday.”
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Nadal, who was scheduled to play the Melbourne 250 event starting January 3rd in preparation for the Australian Open, said he will assess his calendar options depending on his health status.
“I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little,” Nadal said. “I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me. “As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution.
“I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments! Thank you all in advance for your support and understanding.”