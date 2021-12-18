SYDNEY TENNIS CLASSIC • Amazing Fields in both The WTA And ATP Players Listed Here • Great Warm-Up For AO

On the men’s side, four of the world’s top 20 including 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem will contest the ATP 250 tournament, as will Australia’s top male Alex de Minaur, who won a title in Sydney in 2019, along with David Goffin and Kei Nishikori, both former top 10 players. NSW Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said this was another exciting event to kick off the summer of sport for the new year and help reinvigorate the NSW visitor economy.



“It is fantastic to see such an incredible world-class line-up for the Sydney Tennis Classic, led by none other than our world No.1, Ash Barty. Events like these are essential as we help the tourism and major events sectors recover from the pandemic, driving overnight visitation and showcasing Sydney and NSW to a global television audience,” Ayres said.



Tournament Director Paul Daly said the tournament offers tennis fans an extra dose of high quality, world class tennis in Sydney before the first Grand Slam of the year. “To see 19 of the world’s top 24 women and four of the world’s top 20 men compete at the Sydney Tennis Classic the week before the Australian Open is fantastic news for Sydney tennis fans,” Daly said. “We’re also delighted to see Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur return to Sydney Olympic Park, they’ve both played great tennis here and will have special memories of the venue. It will be a special week of competition.”