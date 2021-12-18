Don't Miss
- SYDNEY TENNIS CLASSIC • Amazing Fields in both The WTA And ATP Players Listed Here • Great Warm-Up For AO
- Delray Beach Tennis – US Open Finalist Leylah Fernandez, Bryan Bros. Among Four Sets of Siblings Playing Opening Weekend • Sponsored by VITACOST.com
- Mubadala World Tennis Championship Semi Final Photos – Andy Murray vs. Rafael Nadal
- Louise Pleming Wins the Newcombe Medal for “The Spirit of Tennis Award”
- Roger Federer Foundation Calendar – Buy It Now
- Mubadala World Tennis Championship Draws, Results and Order of Play for 12/18/21
- ATP Tennis Players from 10sBalls • Zverev, Medvedev, Rublev, Ruud, Norrie, Dimitrov, Fognini
- Mubadala World Tennis Championship Draws, Results and Order of Play for 12/17/21
- December To Remember • 10sBalls | TennisBalls 3rd Installment of Gossip, Facts And What?
- Photos of WTA Players • 10sBalls • Barty, Sabalenka, Muguruza, Swiatek, Gauff, Bencic
- TennisBalls / 10sBalls Shares a Gallery 🎾 Tsitsipas, Alcaraz, Sinner, Musetti, Schwartzman, Hurkacz, Auger-Aliassime
- Tennis Channel Will Air Rafael Nadal’s Return on Friday
- De Witt to Coach Sir Andy Murray — at Least This Week — While Delgado Joins Shapovalov’s Team
- 10sBalls / TennisBalls Shares a Gallery 🎾 Rafa, Roger, Serena, Venus, Emma, Sasha, Lelyah, and Dustin “Dreddy” Brown
- More Tennis Gossip and Tidbits in A December To Remember 2021• From 10sBalls
SYDNEY TENNIS CLASSIC • Amazing Fields in both The WTA And ATP Players Listed Here • Great Warm-Up For AO
-
- Updated: December 18, 2021
|Sydney will host a cast of global tennis superstars when the new Sydney Tennis Classic, a WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament is held at Sydney OIympic Park Tennis Centre January 9-15th, 2022.
Nineteen of the world’s top 24 women, including world No.1 Ash Barty, world No.3 Garbine Muguruza, former world No.1s Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep, Roland Garros 2020 champion Iga Swiatek and Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic, will all compete in the Harbour City the week before the Australian Open.
All eyes will also be on reigning US Open women’s champion Emma Raducanu and finalist Leylah Fernandez, along with Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin. The women’s field boasts nine Grand Slam champions who hold 14 singles titles between them.
|On the men’s side, four of the world’s top 20 including 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem will contest the ATP 250 tournament, as will Australia’s top male Alex de Minaur, who won a title in Sydney in 2019, along with David Goffin and Kei Nishikori, both former top 10 players. NSW Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said this was another exciting event to kick off the summer of sport for the new year and help reinvigorate the NSW visitor economy.
“It is fantastic to see such an incredible world-class line-up for the Sydney Tennis Classic, led by none other than our world No.1, Ash Barty. Events like these are essential as we help the tourism and major events sectors recover from the pandemic, driving overnight visitation and showcasing Sydney and NSW to a global television audience,” Ayres said.
Tournament Director Paul Daly said the tournament offers tennis fans an extra dose of high quality, world class tennis in Sydney before the first Grand Slam of the year. “To see 19 of the world’s top 24 women and four of the world’s top 20 men compete at the Sydney Tennis Classic the week before the Australian Open is fantastic news for Sydney tennis fans,” Daly said. “We’re also delighted to see Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur return to Sydney Olympic Park, they’ve both played great tennis here and will have special memories of the venue. It will be a special week of competition.”