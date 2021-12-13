Los Angeles, CA • LA Tennis Bash Raises Funds For First Break Academy, Provides Day Of Fun On Courts For All

Photo credit: LA Tennis Bash

The 2021 LA Tennis Bash benefiting First Break Academy saw one of the organization’s best ever fundraisers at the annual event, returning in 2021 for the first time in two years since 2019 after missing the 2020 edition due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

The LA Tennis Bash, hosted at the Manhattan Country Club in Manhattan Beach, California, saw some of its best ever attendance from VIPs, donors, players, and First Break kids.

The Bash is the largest annual fundraiser for First Break Academy and donations from the event are the biggest portion of funding for FBA and go directly towards scholarships for students, coaching, equipment, and facilities all directed towards FBA’s mission of creating Champions in Life by connecting children to tennis to be successful on the court, in the classroom, and in life. First Break is the largest non-profit tennis program for undeserved children in Southern California.

The event received great support from VIPs including tennis greats Pam Shriver, an International Tennis Hall of Fame member and tennis commentator for ESPN and Tennis Channel, 2020 Australian Open finalist and UCLA Bruins NCAA Women’s Tennis National Champion Jennifer Brady, former top American and USC Trojans Tennis legend Steve Johnson, former top 20 American and TC commentator Jan-Michael Gambill, and many others.

Some of Southern California’s best tennis players and coaches, celebrities, actors, and TV personalities joined donors, participants, and First Break kids on the court for a day full of great tennis on the court and fun off it with great live and silent auctions, raffles, vendors, entertainment, and food.

Chairman of the Board and President Rick Buchta and Executive Director Jerome Jones would like to thank all the sponsors, VIPs, donors, volunteers, participants, and First Break students who made this year’s event such a success.

The LA Tennis Bash will return in 2022 with more of California’s top tennis talent and another day of fun on and off-court action for everyone in the First Break family.

For more information about First Break Academy or to donate, please visit firstbreakacademy.com